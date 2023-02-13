Promise in winter sport, plans need to be in place

Jiah Aryan is a big fan of Lindsey Vonn -- the legendary US skier and multiple Olympic and world medallist. Kiwi Alice Robinson, who made her Olympic debut as a 16-year-old at the 2018 Winter Olympics, is another favourite.

Going by the idols she has chosen to follow, it is not difficult to guess the lofty goals of the 14-year-old skier from Bengaluru. Jiah unabashedly declares her Olympic dream – to not only compete but break the big barrier of winning an Olympic medal for India. “My goal is to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics and win a medal. I want to specialise in SuperG downhill,” she says.

At the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, she showed courage. Braving the inclement weather – a snow blizzard – she finished with a bronze in giant slalom. Among India’s skiing fraternity, she is widely being talked about as a talent who can flourish in the international arena too.

She has won a clutch of medals at age-group levels at the Nationals Championship and recently won India’s first international gold medal in under-16 in alpine skiing in a competition in Montenegro. Her parents introduced her to the sport on the slopes of Gulmarg and it wasn't long before she was hooked on the sport. She has been training in countries like Austria, Montenegro and participated in age group races in international events.

“It was a very good experience to participate internationally and get to learn so much,” she says.

The choice of Jiah’s sport might be expensive for her parents but they are backing her to the hilt. To prepare for Olympics qualification, her father Aryan Indira Chandrashekar plans to send her abroad full-time to Italy.

“In India, there is still a lack of professional expertise and infrastructure needed at the top level, though we have the best slopes,” says Chandrashekar.

“You need to spend 10 months on snow each year and each month’s training alone abroad comes to ₹4 lakh. We are financing all on our own now. To get top-class training and travelling you are looking at anywhere close to ₹80 lakh a year.,” he says.

Keshavan proposes IOA committee for winter sport

Jiah is among a talented bunch of skiers who would be needing support to pursue their Olympic dreams. For a long time, the country's winter sports federations have paid the price of misgovernance, infighting and irregularities. A fresh start was made with the new Indian Olympic Association constitution giving equal prominence to winter Olympic sport.

Keshavan is now part of the IOA Athletes Commission while Amitabh Sharma, president Ice Skating Association of India, was drafted into the IOA Executive Council. Keshavan and Sharma were present at the KIWG. Keshavan will take feedback from athletes and coaches and will file a report. He has also proposed the formation of a co-ordination committee in the IOA for winter sports.

“We need a committee that can take into consideration all the issues in winter sports. We still did not have a National Games for winter sport because there is no coordination among stakeholders. I have proposed this to IOA president PT Usha,” says Keshavan.

Currently, only four winter federations are recognised by the IOA -- ski and snowboard, ice hockey, luge, and ice skating.

“Funds are needed to develop the winter sport and for that winter sport federations need to get government recognition. The government has been very helpful in promoting winter sport. Khelo India has rekindled interest. The government can make specific rules for recognition of winter sports national federations,” says Keshavan.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, there was only one Indian representative – Arif Khan. Keshavan says the numbers can be bigger in the 2026 Olympics.

“I have no doubt that in the 2026 Winter Olympics, we will probably have 10 athletes from ice-skating, skiing etc. I know the youngsters who are really doing well. We need to have such athletes in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme. We also need to have training camps and various plans in place.”

