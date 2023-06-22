Protesting wrestlers to appear in one-bout shoot-off in August

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad hoc committee has allowed six protesting wrestlers to appear in Asian Games selection trials in August where they will face the winners of the trials from their respective weight categories. The six wrestlers — Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kadian, Sangeeta Phogat, and Jitender Kumar — will thus have a chance to compete at the Asiad after a one-bout shoot-off. FILE PHOTO: Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference.(REUTERS)

The decision was communicated to the wrestlers through a letter dated June 16, a copy of which is with HT. "The selection trial for wrestlers in respective weight categories, namely: Ms Vinesh Phogat, Mr Bajrang Punia, Ms Sakshi Malik, Mr Satyawart Kadian, Ms Sangeeta Phogat, and Mr Jitender for Asian Games 2023 will be conducted between 5th August and 15th August 2023," the letter, addressed to the six wrestlers and signed by ad hoc committee chairperson Bhupender Singh Bajwa, said.

"The trial of these wrestlers will be conducted with winners of respective weight categories for Asian Games, World Championships, Olympic qualification trials conducted for participation, if done previously," it added.

Earlier this month, the wrestlers had requested the sports ministry to allow them to appear in the Asian Games trials in August citing lack of preparation due to the protracted protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The ministry, through IOA, had communicated the request to the ad hoc committee that had, in turn, written to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to extend the last date for sending names to August 15.

A response from OCA is still awaited.

The original deadline to send names to the Asian Games organisers expires on July 15.

While there are no quota places for Olympics in wrestling at the Asian Games (Sept 23-Oct 8), the World Championships (Sept 16-25) in Belgrade that precede the Asiad will offer Paris berths.

Out of the six wrestlers, only two — Bajrang and Vinesh — have won medals at Asian Games; both are defending champions in their weight classes.

Meanwhile, IOC) has said it is "monitoring" IOA over the appointment of a CEO/Secretary General . The appointment of a CEO/ Secretary General is mandated by IOA's constitution but the body is yet to comply. As of now, AIFF president and IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey serves as the acting CEO.

The global body also asked IOA to address the issues affecting various sports federations "in a coordinated manner and in accordance with the rules and directives of the International Federations concerned."

"This includes, in particular, the situation of the Wrestling Federation in India," the IOC noted in its Executive Board (EB) meeting.

