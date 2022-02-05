PVL 2022: In India, no one uses the technique we are using - Vipul Kumar enjoying training under foreign coach Wolochin

Vipul Kumar is the youngest captain in the Prime Volleyball League, which begins on February 5. The 27-year-old, who will don the Hyderabad Black Hawks jersey in the season, leads the team that includes Tokyo Olympics participant Luis Arias (Venezuela) as well as veteran attacker Henry Bell from Cuba.

How does it feel to lead such players?

“I’m the captain but I learn a lot of them,” Vipul tells Hindustan Times during an interaction with select media.

“They’re playing at a good level, they’ve participated in Olympics. But when they give me ideas, I always take their suggestions into consideration. We get to learn a lot from them and they too, learn from us because the 15-point rule is new for them as well. They are very naturally very good players.”

Big difference under foreign coach

Hyderabad Black Hawks are coached by Ruben Wolochin, who – incidentally – is also the only foreign coach in the team. Vipul reveals that difference is massive while training under a foreign coach and hopes that he, as well as the other Indian players, can spend more time under such coaches.

“(Initially) We were playing very slow. The coach has infused speed. The boys are learning very fast,” Vipul tells Hindustan Times.

"It is not as if we didn't have a foreign coach before. But our youngsters are adapting to it very well. You will see a completely different playing style in the games. It's a surprise for everyone.

"There's so much difference. It feels like we are far behind their technique. We don't have much time to train under them but even with the limited period of time, we can feel the difference. In India, no one would use the technique which we are using. If we had more time, it would've been even better and I hope that is the case in the future.”

So do you want a longer league for the future?

“I want that. We’re getting 15-20 days time here. In other sports like cricket, they have 2-3 months to prepare, they get to meet the players and they spend a lot of time together. So they perform better and work on weakness,” says Vipul.

