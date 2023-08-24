R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Round 3 Live: Tie-breaker to decide title after 2 draws

R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, 2023 Chess World Cup Final Round 3 Live updates: The second game of this clash of generations in the 2023 final may have been a bit of an anti-climax with both players shaking hands to agree to a quiet draw. But that only sets things up for quite a tasty tie-breaker session today. Taste is something turned problematic for Carlsen, it seems, as he still was visibly to be struggling with a stomach bug during Round 2. The Norwegian five-time undisputed world champion seemed to intent for a draw right from the beginning of the game and it is what he got. For 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa, Thursday could prove to be a big test as he is up against one of the all-time greats in two rapid games and potentially blitz games later.

R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Round 3 Live updates:(PTI)