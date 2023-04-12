Ready for hoops and dunks? Here's how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023 without cable

The NBA postseason tournament has arrived, and it promises to be an exhilarating experience for basketball fans around the world. With a new format that includes play-in games and an expanded playoff bracket, the 2023 NBA playoffs are set to be bigger and better than ever before. The NBA postseason tournament has arrived, and it promises to be an exhilarating experience for basketball fans around the world.

Take a closer look at the upcoming games and how to watch them, so buckle up and get ready for some basketball action!

Play-in games: April 11-12

The NBA postseason kicks off with the play-in games on Tuesday, April 11, and Wednesday, April 12. These games will determine the final playoff spots in both the Eastern and Western Conferences, with four teams competing in each conference.

Tuesday's games start with the Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat, with the winner becoming the Eastern Conference's seventh seed and playing against the Boston Celtics. The second game will feature the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Los Angeles Lakers, with the winner becoming the Western Conference's seventh seed and heading to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.

Wednesday's games include the Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans. The winners of these games will play against the losers of Tuesday's games, with the winners becoming the eighth seeds in their respective conferences and taking on the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

NBA Playoff schedule and bracket

After the play-in games, the NBA playoffs will officially begin on Saturday, April 15. The playoffs will be televised on TNT, ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV, and will include the Eastern and Western Conference Finals, as well as the NBA Finals.

The NBA playoff bracket features 16 teams, eight from each conference, with the top seed in each conference playing against the eighth seed, the second seed playing against the seventh seed, and so on. The bracket is single-elimination, with the winner of each series advancing to the next round.

How to watch the NBA Playoffs

For cable TV subscribers, TNT, ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV will be broadcasting the games live. However, for those without cable, there are still plenty of options to watch the NBA playoffs.

Streaming services like Sling TV Orange, Hulu Plus Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV all offer packages that include the channels broadcasting the NBA playoffs. These services range in price, from $40 to $75 per month, and some offer free trials for new users.

No matter how you choose to watch, the NBA playoffs promise to be a thrilling and unpredictable ride. From the play-in games to the NBA Finals, basketball fans will be glued to their screens, rooting for their favorite teams and players. So grab your popcorn and settle in, because the action is just getting started.