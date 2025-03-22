Menu Explore
Real Kabaddi League announces Season 4 trials across ten states with player development focus

ANI |
Mar 22, 2025 03:19 PM IST

The Real Kabaddi League (RKL) announced its Season 4 Selection Trials, set to commence in April 2025 across more than ten states in India. The league continues its mission of identifying and nurturing grassroots talent, offering aspiring kabaddi players a platform to showcase their skills and potentially secure professional contracts for the Dubai International edition, according to a release from RKL.

Kabaddi
Kabaddi

The comprehensive selection process will span major kabaddi talent pools and hold trials in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, ensuring nationwide representation in India's rapidly growing professional kabaddi ecosystem. With the Season 4 announcement of the Real Kabaddi League Tournament, all selections would follow an organized and methodical approach for implementing systematic aid to promote unity and competition through the sport of Kabaddi.

The following key player development initiatives would follow selection of top 15 players from trials with a retainer amount of 60,000 INR. The shortlisted players will also have the opportunity to enter the Real Kabaddi League Player & Auction draft with the opportune advantage of securing contracts worth up to 1,00,000 INR. The RKL Season 4 platform also will assist in the direct qualification of top players with the chance to prove their kabaddi skills in the Dubai International edition.

Shubham Choudhary, Founder & CEO of Real Kabaddi League, shares, "Our vision with RKL has always been to empower raw talent from the heartlands of India and provide them with the same recognition and opportunities as mainstream sports. With Season 4, we are raising the bar through robust player development programmes and international exposure. We are committed to making kabaddi a sustainable and rewarding career for athletes," as quoted from a release by RKL.

Adding his support, Rannvijay Singha, League Ambassador, states, "Real Kabaddi League is not just a tournament; it's a movement to celebrate and uplift homegrown sports. The energy, passion, and dedication of these players are unmatched, and I'm proud to be part of a league that's opening doors for them at national and international levels. Season 4 is going to be bigger, better, and full of surprises!"

The league's continued expansion reflects the growing popularity of kabaddi as a professional sport in India and beyond. Since its inception, RKL has been instrumental in discovering hidden talent from remote regions and transforming promising athletes into professional kabaddi players.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
