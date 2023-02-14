King James' reign continues: Remembering LeBron's record-breaking 61-point game

LeBron James is widely known for his outstanding performances on the court and his ability to lead his team to victory. But what many fans don't know is that he's also capable of putting up huge numbers on his own.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, LeBron passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, cementing his place as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. In honor of this remarkable achievement, let's take a look back at LeBron's highest-scoring game to date.

On March 3, 2014, LeBron took the court as a member of the Miami Heat, facing off against the Charlotte Bobcats. What happened next was nothing short of spectacular. In just 41 minutes, LeBron scored a jaw-dropping 61 points, the most he's ever scored in a single game.

LeBron's performance was a testament to his incredible skill and efficiency. Out of his 33 attempts, he made 22, shooting an impressive 66.7% from the field. Additionally, he connected on eight of 10 3-point attempts, making him even more deadly from beyond the arc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But LeBron's impact went beyond just scoring. He also contributed seven rebounds and four assists, helping to lead the Heat to a 124-107 victory over the Bobcats.

LeBron's 61-point game was a true display of his talent and cemented his place as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. With his recent achievement of becoming the all-time leading scorer in the NBA, there's no doubt that LeBron's reign will continue for many years to come.

Throughout his career, LeBron has been a dominant force on the court, earning four MVP awards and leading his teams to multiple championships. He's also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and has been named to the All-Star team 19 times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Ben Simmons struggling with Brooklyn Nets with Durant and Irving missing

LeBron's impact extends beyond the court, as he's been a vocal advocate for social justice causes and has used his platform to make a positive impact in his community. He's been praised for his leadership, work ethic, and all-around game, and many consider him to be one of the greatest players in NBA history.