Rick Jeanneret, voice of the Buffalo Sabres, passes away at the age of 81

Well-known broadcaster Rick Jeanneret died on Thursday at the age of 81. He was regarded as the voice of the NHL team, Buffalo Sabres and lovingly called by his initials as RJ. For the Sabres, he did his first broadcast on the radio in 1971. In 1995, he joined the broadcast team on TV.

Rick Jeanneret (AP)

According to a statement released by Buffalo Sabres from his family, Jeanneret died following a two-year battle with multi-organ failure.

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Rick Jeanneret, Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Buffalo Sabres," the family’s statement said.

“Rick died on August 17, 2023 with his family by his side after a two-year battle with multi-organ failures. He will be loved forever,” read the statement further.

Jeanneret became part of the Sabres broadcast team since the 1971-72 season and continued on the job till his retirement after the 2021-22 season. His 51-year broadcasting career is the longest play-by-play announcing career in NHL history.

As the news of Jeanneret's death spread, wishes poured in from all quarters. Officials of Buffalo Sabres also paid rich tributes to the legendary broadcaster.

“Rick was indeed a very special and very loved man, to and by all, who knew him and listened to him, his magic, and his command. How glad I am to have known him. How lucky were we all to have been around him and to have listened to him," said Sabres owner Terry Pegula as quoted by AP.

“Growing up in Buffalo, Rick Jeanneret was not just the voice of the Sabres, he was the voice of our city. He helped foster my love of hockey,” said Sabres GM Kevyn Adams.

“Rick was an incredible man that was loved by all. His wit and humor was unmatched, and we are all lucky to have known him,” added Adams.

Notably, Jeanneret was awarded the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Foster Hewitt Memorial Award in 2012 which is the NHL’s highest broadcasting honor.