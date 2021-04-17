Home / Sports / Others / Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tests positive for COVID-19, says he is feeling 'fit and fine'
others

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tests positive for COVID-19, says he is feeling 'fit and fine'

"After getting repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive," Rijiju wrote in his twitter handle.
PTI |
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.(PTI)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling "fit and fine".

The 49-year-old posted the development on his Twitter page.

"After getting repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive," Rijiju wrote in his twitter handle.

"I'm taking the advice of the Doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine and get themselves tested. I'm physically fit and fine."

Rijiju was in Uttarakhand on Friday to inaugurate a Water Sports and Adventure Institute in Tehri.

State chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, who recovered recently from the dreaded infection, was with him at the inauguration ceremony.

India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases with 2,34,692 fresh infections being reported in the country on Tuesday, the biggest daily spike so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sports minister kiren rijiju
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP