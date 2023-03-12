Rookie David Roddy saves the day as Memphis Grizzlies trump short-handed Dallas Mavericks

In a thrilling game on Saturday night, the Memphis Grizzlies managed to rally from behind to snatch a 112-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, thanks to a stunning performance from rookie David Roddy, who scored a career-high of 24 points, 17 of which came in the crucial fourth quarter. Roddy connected on 7 of 8 shots in the final quarter, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Desmond Bane also put in an impressive performance for the Grizzlies, scoring 25 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 14 points to the scoreline. Tim Hardaway Jr. was the top scorer for the Mavericks, contributing 23 points, with Jaden Hardy and Josh Green also making valuable contributions to the team's overall performance.

However, two of the biggest stars of the NBA, Luka Doncic of the Mavericks and Ja Morant of the Grizzlies, were absent from the game. Doncic was out with a left thigh strain, while Morant is away from the team after posting a video on social media where he appeared to be displaying a gun at a strip club in Denver.

Despite the absence of these key players, the game was still fiercely competitive. Dallas stayed close in the first half, despite Memphis shooting 55%, and even managed to overtake Memphis in the third quarter, with Hardaway scoring 13 points in the period as Dallas outscored the Grizzlies 33-21. The Mavericks continued to extend their lead in the fourth quarter, but ultimately, it was not enough to secure a win.

The game also marked Jaden Hardy's first NBA start for the Mavericks, who defeated the Grizzlies 137-96 in Dallas' home opener this season. The two teams will play each other again in Dallas on Monday.

Meanwhile, the troubles of Ja Morant continue to be the talk of the league, with questions from the media and responses from coaches. Morant is expected to be away from the team for at least two more games. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd gave advice to the young player, saying that sometimes young players are given high status too early and that it is important for Morant to have someone to talk to without any negativity and provide the right advice.

