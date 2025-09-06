TOWNSVILLE, Australia — Prop Angus Bell scored the clinching try in the sixth minute of added time Saturday to give Australia a comeback 28-24 win over Argentina in the Rugby Championship. Rugby Championship: Australia scores late try to beat Argentina 28-24

It came after center Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i scored two second-half tries to help the Wallabies overcome a 21-7 deficit at halftime.

The last time the teams met in the Rugby Championship last year, the Wallabies endured a record 67-27 loss in Santa Fe, Argentina.

On Saturday, Mateo Carreras kicked two early penalty goals for the visitors to put them ahead 6-0 after 12 minutes in Townsville in tropical north Queensland, where the game-time temperature was 27 Celsius . Officials stopped play midway through both halves for a drinks break for the players.

Halfback Nic White put the Wallabies ahead from close range to help give the Wallabies a 7-6 lead before the Pumas scored two quick tries.

Winger Bautista Delguy was the beneficiary of some slick handling from his backs and the visitors lead 11-7 after 30 minutes. Winger Carreras added a try and a penalty goal and Argentina, which has never won the Rugby Championship, led by 14 points at halftime.

The Wallabies picked up the first points of the second half when Sua'ali'i scored his second test try from an offload from Len Ikitau to pull the home side to within seven points at 21-14.

Carreras was sent off by referee Paul Williams in the 62nd minute after Argentina gave away five consecutive penalties, and Australia immediately took advantage of the 14-man Pumas.

Sua'ali'i skipped clear of Santiago Carreras and moved between two more would-be tacklers to score his second try of the afternoon and the score was level at 21-21 after 63 minutes before the teams traded penalty goals and Bell's late try.

Both teams were 1-1 going into Saturday’s match. The Wallabies beat South Africa in Johannesburg 38-22 and lost 30-22 in Cape Town a week later. The All Blacks beat Argentina 41-24 at Cordoba before the Pumas defeated New Zealand 29-23 for their first home win over the All Blacks.

rugby: /hub/rugby

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.