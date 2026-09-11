George Russell admitted on Thursday that he will need luck on his side if he is to upset the formbbook and beat his Mercedes team-mate and runaway series leader Kimi Antonelli to the drivers' championship.

Russell admits he needs luck as Antonelli focuses on the job

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But the plucky challenger made it clear that he had not given up all hope.

Speaking at the new Madring circuit ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, the Briton said that, like Antonelli, he was not thinking about the title race, but just improving his own performances race by race.

Italian Antonelli, 20, who reiterated that his home win from 19th on the grid at Monza last Sunday had been the "best day of my life, so far", had also said that he was ignoring title talk to focus on racing.

"Monza was the proof that I wasn't driving thinking about or worrying about the championship I was just driving to win, to do my best," he said, beaming with pleasure as he recalled enjoying some spaghetti served up in the winner's trophy.

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{{^usCountry}} "I want to avoid is going on a track for a free practice or a qualifying or even a race thinking about or worrying about the championship. That's the thing I want to avoid at all costs," he declared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I want to avoid is going on a track for a free practice or a qualifying or even a race thinking about or worrying about the championship. That's the thing I want to avoid at all costs," he declared. {{/usCountry}}

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Russell, who is 66 points adrift, had clearly recovered his poise after the gut-wrenching disappointment of last Sunday, when he was beaten after starting from pole.

"I think the last two races, for me, have arguably been two of my strongest weekends as a whole, over the course of a whole weekend and this whole season," said Russell.

"So I'm sort of pleased with that, but of course, I still need to keep on making some improvements," he added.

"I've qualified ahead of him in the three qualifying sessions, and my race pace has been on a par with him in these two races.

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"I couldn't say that pre-break . So, as I said, I'm definitely very pleased with that progression."

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