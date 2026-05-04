SAI to oversee selection process of boxers for CWG and Asiad

The Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) selection policy for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, and the empanelment of coaches for the national camp are in “violation” of the guidelines issued by the Sports Ministry last year, said a top official of Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Meenakshi (C) with BFI president Ajay Singh (R) and secretary Pramod Kumar. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The SAI official also said it has noted the ‘concerns’ raised by the boxers about the selection process and will oversee the assessment starting Wednesday.

Some boxers had raised complaints to SAI, doubting the transparency of the selection process for the Asian Championships. HT had reported the matter.

“SAI will be carrying out due diligence in the process of selection of athletes for the national coaching camp as per the MYAS circular (dated 5.03.2025).

The complaints received in SAI have been addressed to the BFI for carrying out due diligence and submission of a reply. The concerns raised by the athletes were discussed during the meeting with the BFI,” a top SAI official told the Hindustan Times.

“As per standard protocol, SAI observers will provide oversight throughout the duration of the assessment process. The assessment team announced by BFI circular does not have many people required to carry out the assessment process,” the official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The assessment of boxers, set to begin at the national camp in Patiala from Wednesday, has run into trouble as COAS Cup finalists are unlikely to be cleared for participation. The BFI selection policy, issued on December 8 last year mentioned about a domestic tournament for elite men and women boxers as second pathway to the national camp. The tournament (COAS Cup) was held in Army Sports Institute, Pune from March 30-April 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The assessment of boxers, set to begin at the national camp in Patiala from Wednesday, has run into trouble as COAS Cup finalists are unlikely to be cleared for participation. The BFI selection policy, issued on December 8 last year mentioned about a domestic tournament for elite men and women boxers as second pathway to the national camp. The tournament (COAS Cup) was held in Army Sports Institute, Pune from March 30-April 5. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “As per the selection policy published by BFI in January, 2026, the second entry pathway to the national elite boxing camp was through a domestic tournament. However, BFI hasn’t mentioned anywhere in the policy that the COAS Cup will be used as the domestic tournament. Moreover, the COAS Cup is a closed tournament in contravention of the order issued by MYAS (guidelines to federations on selection of athletes), wherein it has been specified that the selection of athletes shall be done in a fair and transparent manner and in terms of the policy/criteria formulated in advance,” the SAI official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As per the selection policy published by BFI in January, 2026, the second entry pathway to the national elite boxing camp was through a domestic tournament. However, BFI hasn’t mentioned anywhere in the policy that the COAS Cup will be used as the domestic tournament. Moreover, the COAS Cup is a closed tournament in contravention of the order issued by MYAS (guidelines to federations on selection of athletes), wherein it has been specified that the selection of athletes shall be done in a fair and transparent manner and in terms of the policy/criteria formulated in advance,” the SAI official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

SAI has also raised concerns regarding the selection of Indian coaches in the BFI panel.

“The empanelment of coaches is pending with BFI, and SAI has yet to receive the methodology adopted by BFI for proposing names of coaches and support staff. The selection of coaches for national coaching camp is in violation of the policy issued by Ministry last year. Issues that have been brought to the attention of SAI are being addressed promptly and will be dealt with appropriately as per the guidelines issued by MYAS from time to time.”

While women’s foreign team coach Santiago Nieva’s name has been approved by SAI, it has been learnt that the issue of selection of some coaches, who were also part of India’s disappointing Olympics campaign in Paris, has been raised.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The government policy lays down the criteria of a selection committee, having federation president, a Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit, former international player, and members of executive committee. It is learnt that BFI executive board, including secretary general Pramod Kumar, is yet to give their approval to the hiring of the Indian coaches.

While the finalists for the Asian Championships have secured a direct berth for the CWG and Asian Games, assessment in the national camp will take place for

three Olympic weights (51kg, 65kg, 75kg) in women’s category. Among the men, only Sachin Siwach, who won silver at the Asian Championships, has made the cut.

Selection in five Olympic weight will be done through assessment. The 51kg women’s competition will be tougher with world champion in 48kg Minakshi Hooda also joining fray.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per BFI the assessment will be conducted in two phases -- strength and conditioning tests on May 6 and 7, and sparring from May 11 to 15. One of the changes incorporated is the sparring to be conducted in a knockout format, and not round-robin format, an issue that was raised by boxers.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON