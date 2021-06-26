Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sajan Prakash creates history, becomes first-ever Indian swimmer to make Olympic 'A' cut
Sajan Prakash creates history, becomes first-ever Indian swimmer to make Olympic 'A' cut

The 27-year-old, who represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics, made the Tokyo Games 'A' standard, set at 1:56.48 seconds, by 0.1 seconds.
JUN 26, 2021
Sajan Prakash on Saturday became the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic qualification time, clocking 1:56:38 seconds in the men's 200m butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy.

The Kerala swimmer has been continuously improving his performance in the 200m butterfly event.

Last week, in the Belgrade Trophy swimming competition he had clocked 1:56.96 seconds to miss the elusive 'A' qualification mark.

