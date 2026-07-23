Scottie Scheffler wasn't about to take three weeks off before the FedEx Cup playoffs commence.

Scottie Scheffler heads field, makes debut at Minnesota's 3M Open

The World No. 1 golfer chose to fly from England to Minnesota and compete for the first time at the 3M Open, where he'll be far and away the favorite when the tournament tees off Thursday in Blaine, Minn.

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Scheffler missed the weekend at the Genesis Scottish Open his first missed cut in about four years before tying for fourth at the Open Championship last week at Royal Birkdale. There are three tournaments to go before the playoffs, and while Scheffler certainly doesn't need a points boost as he leads the FedEx Cup standings, he didn't want rust to gather.

"This is a tournament that I haven't played before, so excited to be here," Scheffler said. "This might be my first time in Minnesota. I'm not sure if I've ever actually been to this state before.

"For me it was good scheduling. Like I said, we had two weeks in the UK, and three weeks off before the Playoffs didn't seem like the most ideal way to set up my schedule. This was a tournament that I've heard a lot of good things about and so far everything seems pretty true, which is nice. So I'm excited to get the week started and yeah, play some golf."

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{{^usCountry}} Most players of Scheffler's caliber are taking at least one week off after the UK swing. That leaves the Texan as the most notable player at TPC Twin Cities by a mile. He's the 260 favorite to win at DraftKings and 275 to win at BetMGM; defending champion Kurt Kitayama is a distant second at 2400 and 2500, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most players of Scheffler's caliber are taking at least one week off after the UK swing. That leaves the Texan as the most notable player at TPC Twin Cities by a mile. He's the 260 favorite to win at DraftKings and 275 to win at BetMGM; defending champion Kurt Kitayama is a distant second at 2400 and 2500, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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The thing is, Scheffler went 0-for-4 at the majors for the first time since 2023 and has not won a tournament of any stripe since January. He's atop the FedEx Cup standings despite that.

"One of the things I like in this game, one of the things that I've always kind of prided myself on is the consistency," he said. "That's something that shows that I'm playing some pretty good golf. It just hasn't been quite good enough to win some tournaments.

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"I haven't played any great golf yet, but I've played some nice golf over the course of the season."

Last year, Kitayama squeaked into the weekend at 6-under-par when the cut line was at 5 under. He proceeded to fire an 11-under 60 on Saturday and a 65 on Sunday to win by one stroke over Sam Stevens.

Kitayama posted a remarkable 13 birdies in 18 holes on the front nine of the third and fourth rounds.

"I feel like I had a few more wedges maybe on the front nine," Kitayama recalled. "I hit those close on the weekend. Back nine maybe a little tougher. You know, coming down the stretch, maybe a little more conservative."

Other notables in the field include Scottish Open champion Tom Kim of South Korea, Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, Max Homa and Canada's Corey Conners. They'll take on a par-71, 7,431-yard track that has produced winning scores in the high teens or low 20s under par most years since the tournament's inception in 2019.

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Aaron Wise, a former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, will continue his comeback after taking off nearly two full years to address his mental health. After missing his first six cuts of 2026, he's made his last three, including a T3 finish at the ISCO Championship and a T15 at the Corales Puntacana Championship, alternate events opposite the Scottish and The Open.

"It's just a matter of ... the days are stressful, so how do you then calm yourself down, how do you even deal with the stress as the day's going on," Wise said. "Keeping your mind in a good frame to where you feel like you can go keep hitting good shots and keep playing well, and on top of it, enjoying it.

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"Even though it's stressful, we're supposed to like being out here. We started playing golf because we love the game."

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