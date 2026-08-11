Jakob Ingebrigtsen sealed a sensational comeback from achilles tendon surgery to win a record-extending seventh European championship gold in Birmingham on Monday.

Sensational Ingebrigtsen back with more European gold

As the Norwegian produced a devastating trademark finish for gold in the 5,000m, it was hard to believe that it was the 25-year-old's first competitive race in 324 days.

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His last outing in anger was a 10th placed finish in the 10,000m at last year's Tokyo world champs.

Back to his barn-storming best after surgery, Ingebrigtsen did not disappoint in Birmingham, delivering a true masterclass in measured middle-distance running.

He timed 13min 15.29sec for victory to further cement his place as the most successful male athlete in European history. He is unbeaten at the Euros since taking a golden 1,500/5,000m double as a fresh-faced teenager back in Berlin in 2018.

Germany's Florian Bremm took silver and France's Etienne Daguinos bronze in Birmingham, but the race was all about the returning Ingebrigtsen.

"Coming from the lowest of lows to be European champion again means the world to me. Not even I believed it could happen coming here," Ingebrigtsen said.

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{{^usCountry}} "I am starting to feel more like myself. I was hoping my fitness would be okay. Before this race I worked on my breathing and really tried to focus on running smooth." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I am starting to feel more like myself. I was hoping my fitness would be okay. Before this race I worked on my breathing and really tried to focus on running smooth." {{/usCountry}}

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The Norwegian added: "I doubted myself every day coming in to this and every minute leading up to the last lap today, but I'm always hoping to do my best."

Bronze medallist Daguinos said Ingebrigtsen was "a legend of our sport. We knew if he's here tonight it was because he is good shape".

There was reason for late local cheer at the Alexander Stadium as Amy Hunt made the most of her rich vein of form for victory in the women's 100m in 11.00sec.

Poland's Ewa Swoboda took silver and Belgium's Delphine Nkansa bronze as Hunt's teammate and defending champion Dina Asher-Smith came in fifth.

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- Schilder wins third title -

A dominant Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands claimed a third successive victory in the women's shot put.

Schilder managed a best of 20.73 metres with her last effort in a Dutch one-two as teammate Jorinde van Klinken took silver with a personal best of 19.64m.

Germany's Olympic champion Yemisi Mabry, formerly Ogunleye, rounded out the podium with 19.50m in the first medal event of the August 10-16 championships.

"I will never get tired of this feeling, I will never get bored of winning these medals," said Schilder.

"I shouldn't be saying this, maybe, but this was the easiest . There was quite a gap with the other competitors."

Schilder's victory saw her become the first woman to win this event on three occasions since Nadezhda Chizhova of the Soviet Union did so four times in a row between 1966 and 1974.

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There was a similar story in the men's shot put as Italy's Leonardo Fabbri defended his title in some style.

Fabbri launched a best of 22.31m in an Italian 1-2 with Zane Weir , while Sweden's Wictor Petterson claimed bronze .

There was a first gold of the champs for three-time 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm, who was part of the Norwegian quartet that won the 4x400m mixed relay.

Amalie Iuel, Andreas Ofstad Kulseng and fast-finishing Henriette Jaeger clocked a championship record of 3:09.62 for victory ahead of Britain and the Netherlands.

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