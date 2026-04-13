New Delhi, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday felicitated the Indian contingent that delivered an outstanding performance at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok recently.

Sports minister felicitates Indian contingent for stellar show at World Archery Para Series

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The event witnessed participation from 21 countries and 113 athletes, with strong representation from Asian and Pan-American regions. India emerged as the top-performing nation, finishing first on the medal table with an impressive tally of 13 medals, including 7 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze.

"I congratulate you for not just topping the medal tally but also for winning double the number of medals than the second country. When you win, it is never an individual victory - it is the country that wins, and every Indian feels proud of your achievements," Mandaviya said.

"You represent the spirit of New India, and what you accomplish today will define the sporting history of tomorrow. With this performance, expectations from you at the Asian Games will rise. Continue to work hard and keep excelling."

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{{^usCountry}} The minister reiterated the government's commitment to supporting para-athletes through structured funding, world-class training, and international exposure, ensuring that India continues its rise as a global sporting powerhouse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister reiterated the government's commitment to supporting para-athletes through structured funding, world-class training, and international exposure, ensuring that India continues its rise as a global sporting powerhouse. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The tournament was held from March 30 to April 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tournament was held from March 30 to April 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharing their experiences, athletes and coaches highlighted both the competitive spirit and the pride of representing India on the global stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing their experiences, athletes and coaches highlighted both the competitive spirit and the pride of representing India on the global stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Payal Nag, world's first quardruple amputee para archer, who has risen into prominence in this competition for winning a gold in the same category as India's Sheetal Devi, expressed her satisfaction with the arrangements, stating that she was happy with the overall management of the contingent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Payal Nag, world's first quardruple amputee para archer, who has risen into prominence in this competition for winning a gold in the same category as India's Sheetal Devi, expressed her satisfaction with the arrangements, stating that she was happy with the overall management of the contingent. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sheetal reflected on the emotional moments during the event, saying that witnessing the Indian tricolour being unfurled and hearing the national anthem multiple times amplified the pride of victory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sheetal reflected on the emotional moments during the event, saying that witnessing the Indian tricolour being unfurled and hearing the national anthem multiple times amplified the pride of victory. {{/usCountry}}

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Coach Abhilasha Chaudhary noted that India emerged as a dominant force in the competition, not only due to its medal tally but also its strong presence. She emphasized that not just in sport, India is increasingly being recognised as a global power across multiple spheres, including sports.

Shyam Sunder Swami added that India's reputation preceded its participation, with competing nations closely observing the categories in which Indian athletes were competing, anticipating tough competition.

Indonesia secured the second position with 6 medals, followed by Thailand with 5.

The Indian contingent, comprising 39 members , delivered a dominant performance across categories.

The participation and preparatory camp for the event were supported under the ACTC through the ANSF Scheme, with expenditures of ₹1.04 crore and ₹20.51 lakh respectively.

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The felicitation ceremony was also attended by senior officials from the Archery Association of India, including secretary general Virendra Sachdeva and Gautam Abrol.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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