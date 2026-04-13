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Sports minister felicitates Indian contingent for stellar show at World Archery Para Series

Sports minister felicitates Indian contingent for stellar show at World Archery Para Series

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 06:25 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday felicitated the Indian contingent that delivered an outstanding performance at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok recently.

Sports minister felicitates Indian contingent for stellar show at World Archery Para Series

The event witnessed participation from 21 countries and 113 athletes, with strong representation from Asian and Pan-American regions. India emerged as the top-performing nation, finishing first on the medal table with an impressive tally of 13 medals, including 7 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze.

"I congratulate you for not just topping the medal tally but also for winning double the number of medals than the second country. When you win, it is never an individual victory - it is the country that wins, and every Indian feels proud of your achievements," Mandaviya said.

"You represent the spirit of New India, and what you accomplish today will define the sporting history of tomorrow. With this performance, expectations from you at the Asian Games will rise. Continue to work hard and keep excelling."

Coach Abhilasha Chaudhary noted that India emerged as a dominant force in the competition, not only due to its medal tally but also its strong presence. She emphasized that not just in sport, India is increasingly being recognised as a global power across multiple spheres, including sports.

Shyam Sunder Swami added that India's reputation preceded its participation, with competing nations closely observing the categories in which Indian athletes were competing, anticipating tough competition.

Indonesia secured the second position with 6 medals, followed by Thailand with 5.

The Indian contingent, comprising 39 members , delivered a dominant performance across categories.

The participation and preparatory camp for the event were supported under the ACTC through the ANSF Scheme, with expenditures of 1.04 crore and 20.51 lakh respectively.

The felicitation ceremony was also attended by senior officials from the Archery Association of India, including secretary general Virendra Sachdeva and Gautam Abrol.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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