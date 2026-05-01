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Spotlight on pole vaulters at Indian Indoor Open in Bhubaneswar

Spotlight on pole vaulters at Indian Indoor Open in Bhubaneswar

Published on: May 01, 2026 04:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, National record holders Dev Kumar Meena of Madhya Pradesh and Baranica Elangovan of Tamil Nadu will be among the top draws in the inaugural Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition which begins here on Saturday.

Spotlight on pole vaulters at Indian Indoor Open in Bhubaneswar

The two-day meet is being held at the state-of-the-art Indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium complex here, which had hosted the inaugural National Indoor Championships in March. The facility is also hosting the World Indoor Championships in 2028.

Meena has had an impressive performance graph this season. In March, he equalled his national record during an invitational meet in Taiwan.

"My goal here in Bhubaneswar is to do my personal best. I enjoyed my practice sessions at Kalinga Stadium Indoor facility. I'm ready to do my best."," the-20-year-old said.

The men's pole vault qualification criteria set by Athletics Federation of India for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games is 5.25m. The qualification mark for women is 4.45m.

The men's qualification standard for the Asian Games in Japan later this year is 5.45m, while 4.10m is the corresponding mark for the women.

Heptathlon events will be 60m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 60m hurdles, pole vault and 1000m. Pentathlon events are 60m hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and 800m.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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