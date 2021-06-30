Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Srihari Natraj becomes second Indian swimmer after Sajan Prakash to make Olympic 'A' cut
Srihari Natraj becomes second Indian swimmer after Sajan Prakash to make Olympic 'A' cut

Natraj on Sunday clocked 53.77 (seconds) in the time trail which not only confirmed him an 'A' quota for the Tokyo Games which is set at 53.85 seconds but also set a new national record.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 12:17 PM IST
The talented Srihari Nataraj clocked 53.77s (A standard: 53.85s) to make the cut for his maiden Olympic Games. (Twitter)

Srihari Natraj became the second Indian swimmer after Sajan Prakash to book a Tokyo Olympics berth after the sport's world governing body FINA approved his 'A' standard qualification time in the men's 100m backstroke time trial at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome.

Natraj on Sunday clocked 53.77 (seconds) in the time trail which not only confirmed him an 'A' quota for the Tokyo Games which is set at 53.85 seconds but also set a new national record.

"...Srihari Nataraj Olympic qualification time of 53.77 (seconds) swam in the time trial at the Sette Colli Trophy is affirmed by FINA. SFI had put forward its representation to FINA for this. Srihari joins Sajan Prakash as India's A qualification entry to Tokyo," the Swimming Federation of India tweeted.

In time trials, swimmers do not compete against other rivals but they get a chance to better their timing.The Bengaluru swimmer was allowed a time trial by the organisers on the last day for Olympic qualification. The time needed to be officially approved by FINA.

The Tokyo Olympics will mark the first time when two Indian swimmers will take part in the Summer Games after achieving a direct qualification.

Sajan Prakash had scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic A standard in the men's 200m butterfly in the same event.

The 27-year-old bettered 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade's previous mark of 1:49.86 seconds.

While it will be Nataraj's maiden Olympics, the Tokyo Games will be Prakash's second appearance at the extravaganza, having represented India in Rio in 2016.

(With PTI inputs)

