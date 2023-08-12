Starfield: Release date, trailer, gameplay, story, and latest update

Starfield is a new game from Bethesda Game Studios, known for The Elder Scrolls. It's their first original game since 1994, generating excitement due to past success. As a space RPG, it holds significance for Xbox after previous disappointments. Starfield introduces a fresh space setting with Bethesda's RPG features and is set to release on September 6. We've gathered details on platforms, cost, gameplay, and more.

Starfield Release Date and Price

Starfield (Image credit: Bethesda)

Starfield is launching on September 6 for Xbox Series X|S and PC, also available on Game Pass. Special editions offer early access by five days. The standard game costs $70, the Digital Premium Edition is priced at $100, and the Constellation Edition is available for $300. If you're keen on an early play without pricey editions, you can subscribe to Game Pass for $11/month and obtain the Premium Edition Upgrade for $35.

Watch the trailer below:

Starfield Xbox Performance

Starfield will run at 4K/30 FPS on Xbox Series X and 1440p/30 FPS on Xbox Series S. This frame rate choice aims to maintain consistency, as explained by director Todd Howard to IGN: “We lock it at 30 [FPS] because we want that fidelity, that full experience. Fortunately, it often runs above that, even reaching 60. On consoles, we prioritize a stable experience. We don't want players to even think about frame rate variations. Our games should feel consistently special. The game feels great, even in intense moments. This stability is vital, given the unpredictability of our games.”

Starfield Gameplay

Starfield retains the essence of Bethesda RPGs: "Who do you want to be and what do you want to do?" Fallout explores this after an apocalypse, Elder Scrolls in a fantasy realm, and Starfield does it in space.

While Starfield introduces new elements, Howard suggests players familiar with earlier Bethesda RPGs will recognize similarities. He explained, “The moment-to-moment experience, especially while exploring, shares resemblances with Elder Scrolls and Fallout—how it feels and certain mechanics.”

Howard compared Starfield to "Skyrim but in space," and Bethesda's Ashely Chang described it as a simulator for being like Han Solo: “Get in a ship, explore the galaxy, do fun stuff.”

