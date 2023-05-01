‘Stop trying to turn the page on LeBron James’: Draymond Green backs Lakers star

Draymond Green has jumped into the 'old age' debate sparked after Dillon Brooks' critical comments on LA Lakers star LeBron James. Earlier, Grizzlies star Brooks had launched a jibe at James' age, calling him old and pointing towards his reduced impact in the game.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (USA TODAY Sports)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interaction with the media after Golden State Warriors' series win over Sacramento Kings, Green highlighted the importance of respecting and appreciating the efforts of senior players like himself and James.

ALSO READ| 'I don't regret it': Dillon Brooks on critical comments against LeBron James

“Stop trying to turn the page on us so fast. Stop trying to turn the page on Bron[LeBron James] so fast. We get so caught up in what’s the next thing that we don’t appreciate the current,” said Green.

"And then you get to the next thing and looking back like 'Man, I wish we still had that, I wish we could still see this'. So for me, and our guys, we are going to appreciate this every step of the way," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Warriors defeated Kings by 120-100 in game 7 and won the series 4-3 on Sunday. Warriors star Stephen Curry delivered a sensational performance as he finished with 50 points, eight rebounds and six assists. His 50-point performance is the best ever by an NBA player in game 7.

For Kings, Domantas Sabonis gave the best performance as he finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Warriors will lock horns with Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals and game 1 will take place on Tuesday night. Fans are eagerly waiting for a face off between James and Curry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON