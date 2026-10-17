Sumit Antil interview: ‘People now understand para-athletes and their performances’

Sumit Antil, the 28-year-old, is one of the biggest gold medal prospects for India at the Para-Asian Games, beginning October 18 in Aichi-Nagoya. The biggest aim for the javelin thrower will be to defend his gold medal, which he won at the previous edition in Hangzhou, where he ended up setting a world record.

Sumit Antil will aim to defend his gold medal at the Para-Asian Games.

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At the Hangzhou Asian Para Games in China, Antil produced a performance that elevated his standing in the sport, and as a result, the pressure will be on him once he takes to the field this time around.

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Competing in the men's F64 final in October 2023, Antil came up with a throw of 73.29 metres to claim the gold medal. The effort set a world record, along with new Asian and Asian Para Games records, making his victory one of the standout moments of India's campaign. Antil's winning throw had come during his third attempt, and the jubilation was all over his face.

Apart from being the Para-Asian Games gold medallist, Antil also took home the biggest prize in the 2020 and 2024 Paralympics, and hence he is the clear-cut favourite this time around as well.

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{{^usCountry}} “The focus is always on execution. Of course, as an athlete, I have targets in my mind, but I don't want to become too focused on a particular number before I compete. A throw is built through many small things — the run-up, rhythm, technique, release and consistency,” the javelin thrower told HT in an interview facilitated by Adidas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The focus is always on execution. Of course, as an athlete, I have targets in my mind, but I don't want to become too focused on a particular number before I compete. A throw is built through many small things — the run-up, rhythm, technique, release and consistency,” the javelin thrower told HT in an interview facilitated by Adidas. {{/usCountry}}

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“If I execute those properly, the distance will take care of itself. So my approach is to focus on one throw at a time and give each attempt my complete attention. I try to keep the focus on my own preparation rather than on what people are expecting from me. Expectations are natural when you have performed well in the past, but they cannot be allowed to become a distraction. I know the work I have put in, and I know what I need to do when I step into the competition. For me, the biggest competition is always with myself, trying to improve my own performance," he added.

Another level to reach

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It all changed for Antil in 2015. He was involved in an accident, and his left leg had to be amputated, which ended his dream of pursuing wrestling. However, Antil, who hails from Haryana, picked up the javelin and hasn't looked back since.

Even in the run-up to the Tokyo Paralympics, Antil broke his imported prosthetic leg while attempting to set a new world record. However, he has never been one to shy away from challenges, and his focus remains on doing his best at every possible event for the country.

“There is always another level you can reach. Even after winning a medal or breaking a record, you can look at your performance and find things that can be improved. That is what keeps me hungry. I enjoy the process of training, competing and seeing how far I can push myself. The moment you stop wanting to improve, you stop growing as an athlete,” he said.

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Gone are the days when para-athletes had to fight for recognition, and over the years, stars like Antil have become fan favourites.

At the last Asian Games, India won a total of 111 medals, including 29 gold, and the aim of the 168-member contingent would be to better this number in the 2026 edition. Antil himself admitted that things have changed drastically as compared to when he started out as a para-athlete.

“When I started my journey, para-sport did not have the same visibility that it has today. Now more people are watching, following and understanding para-athletes and our performances. That gives us an opportunity to show young athletes that disability should not define the limits of their ambitions,” Antil said.

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“I want people to see para-athletes first as athletes, people who train hard, compete, fail, learn and keep improving. If my journey could encourage a young person to take up sport and believe they can achieve something meaningful, that would be one of my biggest achievements,” he added.