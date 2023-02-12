Super Bowl 2023: A guide to players, performers and advertisers at the big game

The 57th annual Super Bowl is just around the corner and fans are gearing up for what promises to be a thrilling event. The National Football League’s grand finale is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, drawing the attention of millions of people globally.

With less than a day to go, here's a FAQ guide to help you get ready for Super Bowl 2023, the ultimate gridiron showdown.

When and where is Super Bowl 2023 taking place?

Super Bowl 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, February 12th, at 6:30 pm ET (Monday, 13 February, 5:00 am IST). The game will be hosted at Arizona State's Farm Stadium in Glendale, located west of Phoenix. The stadium has a capacity of 63,400, with the ability to expand to 72,200 for large events like the Super Bowl.

Who is playing in Super Bowl 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles will serve as the home team in this year's Big Game. The Kansas City Chiefs are making their third Super Bowl appearance in four years, while the Philadelphia Eagles are in their first Super Bowl since winning in 2018 against the New England Patriots.

What about the Halftime Show?

International pop-star, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Rihanna was announced as the halftime performer for Super Bowl 2023 in September. Fans are eagerly awaiting her performance, which is sure to be one of the highlights of the night.

Apart from Rihanna, Chris Stapleton will be singing the National Anthem, while Babyface will perform "America the Beautiful" and Philly's Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Jason Derulo and the Black Keys will be playing the NFL's TikTok Tailgate pregame show.

Which brands will have commercials during the game?

Super Bowl 2023 will feature commercials from some of the biggest brands in the world. Super Bowl regulars such as Bud Light, TurboTax, WeatherTech, Squarespace, and E-Trade will be airing advertisements, while new brands such as Limit Break, PopCorners, and Downy will also have a presence.

Anheuser-Busch InBev's decision to give up its category exclusivity has opened up opportunities for other alcohol marketers, including Molson Coors, Heineken, Rémy Martin, and Crown Royal.

Which ads have been banned at Super Bowl 2023?

According to the New York Post, Fox Sports, the platform streaming the Super Bowl, has announced that there will be no more ads for cryptocurrency companies during this year's event. This decision follows the collapse of cryptocurrency trading platform FTX.

Two cryptocurrency companies had booked ads for the Super Bowl, while two others were close to finalising deals, but those deals were terminated after the news of FTX became public.

What is the relationship between the Super Bowl and US market?

The Super Bowl has a unique relationship with the U.S. market. The game has a significant impact on the economy, with millions of dollars being spent on food, drinks, merchandise, and advertisements. The Super Bowl is also an opportunity for companies to showcase their latest products and services, and the halftime show has become an event in itself, with many fans tuning in just to see the performance.

Super Bowl 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting event that promises to provide fans with a thrilling night of football and entertainment. Whether you're a die-hard football fan or just looking for a fun night with friends, be sure to tune in to Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday, February 12th.