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Super Classic Chess: Praggnanandhaa draws with Wesley So, stays joint second

Super Classic Chess: Praggnanandhaa draws with Wesley So, stays joint second

Published on: May 19, 2026 09:19 am IST
PTI |
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Bucharest , Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa played out his fourth draw, signing peace with American Wesley So in the fifth round of the Super Chess Classic, a part of the Grand Chess Tour.

Super Classic Chess: Praggnanandhaa draws with Wesley So, stays joint second

On a day without any decisive games, Germany's Vincent Keymer maintained his half-point lead, moving up to 3.5 points. Praggnanandhaa shares the second spot with Dutch duo of Anish Giri and Jorden Van Foreest.

France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Wesley So share fifth place on 2.5 points each, while Fabiano Caruana of the United States and World Championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan trail closely on two points, with the latter having one game in hand.

Romanian Bogdan-Daniel Deac is ninth spot on 1.5 points, a half point ahead of Alireza Firouzja of France.

In the other games of the day, Keymer drew with the black pieces against Giri, Vachier-Lagrave shared the point with van Foreest, Sindarov drew with Firouzja, and Deac held Caruana to a draw.

Tuesday is the lone rest day in the tournament and the battle will resume on Wednesday with just four rounds remaining in this USD 3,50,000 prize money tournament.

Results round 5

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Maxime Vachier-Lagrave drew with Jorden Van Foreest ; Wesley So drew with R Praggnanandhaa ; Bogdan-Daniel Deac drew with Fabiano Caruana ; Aiireza Firouzja drew with Javokhir Sindarov ; Anish Giri drew with Vincent Keymer .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
grand chess tour bucharest r praggnanandhaa
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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