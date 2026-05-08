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Super Rapid and Blitz: Gukesh beats Caruana in final round of Rapid event

Super Rapid and Blitz: Gukesh beats Caruana in final round of Rapid event

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Warsaw , World champion D Gukesh defeated American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in the ninth and final round to be tied fourth in the Super Rapid and Blitz Tournament's rapid competition here, sustaining a welcome return to form after struggling for the past few months.

Super Rapid and Blitz: Gukesh beats Caruana in final round of Rapid event

The Indian is tied fourth with 18 more rounds to come in the blitz section that follows the rapid event.

The 19-year-old Gukesh had started the final day of the rapid section with a loss against French Grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and then in the penultimate round drew with Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia.

Wild card American Hans Moke Niemann yet again proved his detractors wrong by emerging as the surprise winner of this section on 13 points in all. Niemann edged out compatriot Wesley So by a full point who ended second ahead of Fedoseev on 11.

"My rapid event was inconsistent. I was playing well, but I missed a few chances. There were also games where I was in trouble and managed to save. The tournament could have been better," Gukesh told 'Saint Louis Chess Club'.

Results round 9 with points: D Gukesh beat Fabiano Caruana ; Radoslav Wojtaszek drew with Hans Moke Niemann ; Vladimir Fedoseev beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave ; Javokhir Sindarov drew with Firoujza Alireza ; Duda Jan-Krzystzof drew with Wesley SO .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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