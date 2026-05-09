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Super Rapid and Blitz: Gukesh on fifth spot at half-way stage in blitz

Super Rapid and Blitz: Gukesh on fifth spot at half-way stage in blitz

Published on: May 09, 2026 03:11 pm IST
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Warsaw , World Champion D Gukesh endured a shaky start to the blitz section but recovered ground with a commanding victory over Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda in the ninth round of the Super Rapid and Blitz here.

Super Rapid and Blitz: Gukesh on fifth spot at half-way stage in blitz

After finishing the rapid section with nine points out of a possible 18, Gukesh collected four more points from the opening nine blitz rounds to take his tally to 13 out of 27 at the halfway stage of the blitz competition.

Hans Moke Niemann of the United States continued to lead the tables despite a very mediocre show on the first day of blitz.

The American moved to 16.5 points after scoring 3.5/9 and is now a half point ahead of compatriot Wesley So. The third American Fabiano Caruana shares the third spot with Slovenian Vladimir Fedoseev on 15 points apiece, while Gukesh comes in next two points behind.

French duo of Firouzja Alireza and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave share the sixth spot on 12.5 points alongside Duda, while the next World championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan is in ninth spot on 12 points. Polish Radoslav Wojtaszak completed the ten-player lineup with 10 points in his bag.

 
warsaw d gukesh world champion
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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