Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Swadesh Mondal creates national record in 400m medley
others

Swadesh Mondal creates national record in 400m medley

Swadesh Mondal came up with a brilliant effort to push a fighting Shoan Ganguly of Karnataka to the second place.
Swadesh Mondal creates national record in 400m medley(SAI)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 11:03 PM IST
PTI | , Bengaluru

Swadesh Mondal of Bengal created his fourth national record at the ongoing 37th Sub Junior and 47th Junior National Championships here on Friday.

Mondal came up with a brilliant effort to push a fighting Shoan Ganguly of Karnataka to the second place.

While Swadesh took lead in butterfly, Shoan was ahead in the second hundred where his backstroke was much faster than his competitor from Bengal.

But Swadesh showed his supremacy in the third hundred swimming breast stroke and held on to the lead in freestyle to clinch the race with a time of 4:34.15.

He eclipsed Advait Page’s national record of 4:34.76 created in Pune in 2018. Shoan clocked 4:34.39 to take home the silver and Kalp S Bohra of Karnataka clocked 4:43.05 to win the bronze medal.

In another record breaking performance in the 100m butterfly for group II girls, Hashika Ramachandra of Karnataka clocked 1:05.51 to erase statemate Mayuri Lingraj’s national record of 1:05.98 created in 2016.

Rishika Mangle of Karnataka won the silver with a time of 1:06.99 and Pratishtha Dangi of Maharashtra won bronze with a time of 1:09.56.

RELATED STORIES

With just one day remaining in the Championship, hosts Karnataka lead the overall medal tally with 134 medals. Maharashtra have 62 medals so far, TNSA have 38 medals and Bengal have 25 medals. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
swimming
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP