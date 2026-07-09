The long, demanding run: How Bhagirathi Bisht keeps her eyes on the horizon

Long-distance running requires a particular kind of patience. It takes an athlete to keep moving and not give up when the finish line is nowhere in sight. For Bhagirathi Bisht, that patience has become a philosophy.

Bhagirathi Bisht is building her career across a wide range of distances. (Instagram)

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The 24-year-old is building her career across a wide range of distances, from the 5000m and 10,000m on track to half-marathons and marathons, as well as road races. She is a national champion, and her personal bests tell the story of an athlete steadily climbing.

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She recently came third in the Indian Elite Women's category at the TCS World 10k in Bengaluru, finishing 19th in the overall 20-athlete leaderboard. Opening up on her preparations for the race, she said, "I did a national marathon in February. After that, I started preparing for the 10 km race.

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{{^usCountry}} “So, I think I did a good preparation for the 10 km race for 2 months. And I had a good performance there.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So, I think I did a good preparation for the 10 km race for 2 months. And I had a good performance there.” {{/usCountry}}

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Her approach to the sport and how she talks about it stand out. Ask her what it takes to reach the top, and she doesn't talk about talent or shortcuts. She talks about the basics.

"I would like to say that if you want to reach a good level, you should focus on your training, diet, shoes and kit," she said.

It's practical and logical advice, but it also comes from someone who has lived every word of it. "You should be mentally and physically fit," she added.

In long-distance running, the mind often gives up before the body does, and it is the mental toughness that carries an athlete to the finish line. It requires years of training and hard work, as well as a goal. "You will be able to do well only if you have a big goal," she said.

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When asked about opportunities for women runners in India, Bisht noted that it is growing and that improvements have been made. “There has been a lot of improvement in long distance and middle distance.”

"Parul Chaudhary is doing very well," Bisht said, pointing out that Chaudhary is an inspiration for others.

"There are a lot of girls who we learn from. I think India's future is going to be good in the long distance."

Bisht also insisted that the cash incentives offered at long-distance events aren't just prize money, but also necessary for survival. "The cash award that is being given in the marathon, it helps the athletes particularly with diet," she said, a reminder that for many athletes, proper nutrition is often the difference between staying in the sport and dropping out of it. She currently has a tie-up with the Japanese footwear brand ASICS, which supports her gear and equipment.

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In her own quiet way, Bisht is figuring out the roadmap for long-distance running as a professional sport and is climbing the ladder, not through grand declarations, but through training, diet, mental grit, and an unshakeable belief in a goal still far down the road.