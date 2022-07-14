Theegala - a force that is feeling loved in America, and India

“I embrace both sides really well and I am reaping the returns and just so thankful for all the support I’m getting.”

“I think it’s really great that I have been given this opportunity,” said Theegala. “Guys like Anirban, (Shubhankar) Sharma and Jeev Milkha Singh have done so much to grow the game in India, and I can do something similar with the Indians and also with first-generation American Indians and inspire them.

Theegala is also very aware that a lot of people will be rooting for him in India.

Then there is his skill set. His short game is sensational, but so is his shot-making. Like Dr Strange, he can move the ball from one dimension to another. It’s as if he can see 10 different shots every time he steps up to the ball. A Theegala round is like a thrilling roller-coaster ride that lasts for four-and-a-half hours.

The thing about him is that he lays bare all his emotions during a tournament. He’d stare at the golf ball after each shot and he’d drop his clubs at the end of his swing as if the ball was headed miles away from the flag. Only for it to nestle inside 15 feet for birdie. He’d smile, and he’d high-five the crowd. He’d hang around until he has signed autographs for every fan.

Invitations were hard to get in 2021. However, every time his status looked in jeopardy, Theegala would conjure out-of-his-socks golf and advance to the next level.

He turned professional at the worst possible time. Because of the impact of COVID, which led to chock-a-block fields on the PGA Tour, he never got the opportunities that players like Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa got before him.

It was a last-minute entry into the 150th Open despite his best efforts to race up the rankings. Lady luck finally smiled when he made it to the main field after being the first alternate.

Born in Orange, California, and brought up in Chino City, Theegala is as American as they come. But he is also the son of Murali and Karuna Reddy, who grew up in Hyderabad. There is plenty of ‘Indian’ in the young man, including the fact that his Spotify playlist is full of south Indian songs he has trouble understanding but enjoys immensely. And he has watched the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘3 Idiots’ “probably more than 10 times”. He also loves the company of the only Indian on the PGA Tour, Anirban Lahiri.

As he played his practice rounds at his debut Open Championship this week, shouts of ‘Theeee-Gaaa-Laaa’ emanated from the crowd every now and then. Apart from top players like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, few were accorded that reception. It would be far-fetched to say he is the new Woods, but the galleries are loving the sight of this gangly 6ft 3in man, who seems to make more birdies when in trouble than the fairways.

Theegala made his debut at the Travelers Championship in June 2020. In two years, he has moved up to 62nd in the world rankings. Any further improvement will only brighten his chances of making the USA Ryder Cup team in 2023.

And his fame has reached India. Posts on him are getting serious traction. Even the PGA Tour realised this and recently conducted a Zoom meeting specially for Indian journalists to know him better.

In the US, they can’t get enough of him. He hasn’t won on the PGA Tour as yet but has shown so much character in the two tournaments he ‘lost’ this year – Waste Management Phoenix Open with a bogey on the 71st hole and the Travelers Championship more recently with a double bogey on the 72nd hole – that people are making a beeline to join the Theegala Fan Club.

