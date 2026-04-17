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Theegala gets off to a good start at RBC Heritage

Theegala gets off to a good start at RBC Heritage

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 12:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Hilton Head Island , Sahith Theegala started his week at the RBC Heritage with an opening round of 2-under 69 and was placed T-27 on the leaderboard in the $20m Signature event here.

Theegala gets off to a good start at RBC Heritage

Though Theegala was six shots behind the leader, Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, the start was encouraging as he made three birdies in the first four holes and four in the first seven.

However, he gave up a lot of those gains on the back nine.

Two other players of Indian origin, Akshay Bhatia and Sudarshan Yellamaraju had much slower starts.

Bhatia carded 2-over 73 and was T-65 while Yellamaraju carded 3-over 74 to be placed T-70.

Theegala started his round with consecutive birdies on the first two holes before dropping a shot on the third. He quickly recovered with another birdie on the fourth.

He made birdies on the seventh and ninth holes to put himself in a strong position at 4-under before the turn .

His bogey free round of 8-under 63 gave him a one stroke lead as Harris English and Viktor Hovland are tied for second place after carding 7-under 64 each for their opening round.

Scottie Scheffler fresh from his second place finish at The Masters carded 3-under 68 to be placed at T-20, while FedEx Cup leader Cameron Young carded an even par 71 to be placed at T-54.

Defending Champion Justin Thomas carded an opening round of 5-over 76 to be placed at T-80 on the leader board.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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