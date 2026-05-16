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Theegala survives triple bogey to make cut, tied with McIlroy at T-30

Theegala survives triple bogey to make cut, tied with McIlroy at T-30

Published on: May 16, 2026 02:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Newton Square , Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala slipped from a top-10 position after the opening round to tied-30th at the halfway stage of the PGA Championship, surviving a crippling triple bogey to safely make the cut.

Theegala survives triple bogey to make cut, tied with McIlroy at T-30

After an impressive opening-round 68, the 28-year-old displayed sharp iron play early in his second round but struggled in the blustery afternoon conditions, carding a 3-over 73 to slip to 1-over after 36 holes.

However, Theegala was only five shots behind co-leaders Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley, who sat atop the leaderboard at 4-under-par 136 after rounds of 69-67 and 67-69 respectively.

Theegala was also just three shots behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and was tied for 30th alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.

Indo-British golfer, Aaron Rai, positioned himself strongly heading into the weekend after carding steady rounds of 70 and 69 to lie tied-16th at 1-under-par 139.

Another Indian-American golfer, Akshay Bhatia, saw his campaign end prematurely despite an otherwise consistent PGA Tour season, with severe inconsistency off the tee proving costly.

He missed the weekend cut line, which fell at 4-over by a single, agonising stroke.

Rai's disciplined, ball-striking style proved highly effective against the brutal Friday winds, allowing him to avoid heavy big-number scorecards. In fact, his strategic accuracy yielded nine birdies across the first 36 holes, putting him in a tie for the most birdies carded in the field through the first two rounds.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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