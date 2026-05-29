New Delhi, The Indian ice hockey teams are set to compete at the next year's IIHF World Championships across men, women and U20 boys' categories, the national federation announced on Friday.

Three Indian ice hockey teams to compete at IIHF Worlds

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All the three national teams are placed in Division IV of the World Championship pathway, a development which marks one of the biggest milestones in the country's ice hockey journey.

The IIHF competition system form the principal global championship structure of the sport, where nations compete through divisions to build their standing in world ice hockey.

For India to enter this structure across three national teams at the same time makes the 2027 edition a landmark moment for Indian ice hockey.

India have been a full member of the International Ice Hockey Federation since 1989.

While the Indian teams have participated in international and regional tournaments in the past, the World Championships represent a larger stage in terms of scale, structure and long-term impact.

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{{^usCountry}} The development comes at a time when ice hockey in India has been building strong momentum through national competitions, state participation, player development initiatives, coaching support and increased visibility for winter sports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes at a time when ice hockey in India has been building strong momentum through national competitions, state participation, player development initiatives, coaching support and increased visibility for winter sports. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 2025 National Ice Hockey Championship at Himadri Ice Rink in Dehradun, India's only Olympic-size indoor ice rink, brought together teams across men's, women's and youth categories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2025 National Ice Hockey Championship at Himadri Ice Rink in Dehradun, India's only Olympic-size indoor ice rink, brought together teams across men's, women's and youth categories. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The women's programme has also emerged as an important part of this growth story. India's bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup in Al Ain, UAE, delivered one of the sport's strongest recent international results. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The women's programme has also emerged as an important part of this growth story. India's bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF Women's Asia Cup in Al Ain, UAE, delivered one of the sport's strongest recent international results. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The inclusion of the U20 team in the 2027 World Championship pathway adds another important layer, giving young players a defined route into the national programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inclusion of the U20 team in the 2027 World Championship pathway adds another important layer, giving young players a defined route into the national programme. {{/usCountry}}

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"This is a historic moment for Indian ice hockey and a proud step for winter sports in India," said Gurpreet Singh Bakshi, president of Ice Hockey Association of India in a statement.

"For our men's, women's and U20 boys teams to be part of the IIHF World Championships pathway is a major achievement for the sport and for the players who will carry the Indian flag on this platform.

IHAI secretary general Harjinder Singh added: "This milestone belongs to every player, coach, official, family and supporter who has contributed to the sport's journey.

"The World Championships will give our teams a major platform and help us build a stronger future for ice hockey in India. Our focus now is on preparation, player development and ensuring that India makes the most of this opportunity."

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The 2027 IIHF World Championship will be hosted by Düsseldorf and Mannheim, Germany from May 14 to 30.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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