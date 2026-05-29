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Three Indian ice hockey teams to compete at IIHF Worlds

Three Indian ice hockey teams to compete at IIHF Worlds

Published on: May 29, 2026 03:17 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Indian ice hockey teams are set to compete at the next year's IIHF World Championships across men, women and U20 boys' categories, the national federation announced on Friday.

Three Indian ice hockey teams to compete at IIHF Worlds

All the three national teams are placed in Division IV of the World Championship pathway, a development which marks one of the biggest milestones in the country's ice hockey journey.

The IIHF competition system form the principal global championship structure of the sport, where nations compete through divisions to build their standing in world ice hockey.

For India to enter this structure across three national teams at the same time makes the 2027 edition a landmark moment for Indian ice hockey.

India have been a full member of the International Ice Hockey Federation since 1989.

While the Indian teams have participated in international and regional tournaments in the past, the World Championships represent a larger stage in terms of scale, structure and long-term impact.

"This is a historic moment for Indian ice hockey and a proud step for winter sports in India," said Gurpreet Singh Bakshi, president of Ice Hockey Association of India in a statement.

"For our men's, women's and U20 boys teams to be part of the IIHF World Championships pathway is a major achievement for the sport and for the players who will carry the Indian flag on this platform.

IHAI secretary general Harjinder Singh added: "This milestone belongs to every player, coach, official, family and supporter who has contributed to the sport's journey.

"The World Championships will give our teams a major platform and help us build a stronger future for ice hockey in India. Our focus now is on preparation, player development and ensuring that India makes the most of this opportunity."

The 2027 IIHF World Championship will be hosted by Düsseldorf and Mannheim, Germany from May 14 to 30.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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