Home / Sports / Others / Tiger Woods in recovery after additional 'procedures'
others

Tiger Woods in recovery after additional 'procedures'

Woods' Twitter account posted Friday evening, "Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:18 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)

Tiger Woods underwent additional procedures Friday in Los Angeles to treat injuries sustained in a Tuesday car crash.

Woods' Twitter account posted Friday evening, "Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits.

"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days. We will not have any further updates at this time. Thank you for your continued privacy."

Woods, 45, was hurt in an early-morning, single-car crash near the border of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., and Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Emergency personnel extracted him from his car and transported him to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

He underwent surgery Tuesday to treat multiple injuries to his right lower leg, including the insertion of a rod into the tibia. Additional screws and pins were needed in the leg, and he was treated for muscle and soft-tissue injuries.

Woods subsequently was moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center "for continuing orthopedic care and recovery," according to a Thursday statement from Dr. Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tiger Woods in recovery after additional 'procedures'

Deepak stuns Olympic champion, enter final at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament

Tokyo Olympics chief needs some luck and a lot of pluck

Hima inducted as DSP in Assam, says will continue her athletics career
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger woods
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP