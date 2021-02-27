Tiger Woods in recovery after additional 'procedures'
Tiger Woods underwent additional procedures Friday in Los Angeles to treat injuries sustained in a Tuesday car crash.
Woods' Twitter account posted Friday evening, "Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits.
"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days. We will not have any further updates at this time. Thank you for your continued privacy."
Woods, 45, was hurt in an early-morning, single-car crash near the border of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., and Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Emergency personnel extracted him from his car and transported him to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
He underwent surgery Tuesday to treat multiple injuries to his right lower leg, including the insertion of a rod into the tibia. Additional screws and pins were needed in the leg, and he was treated for muscle and soft-tissue injuries.
Woods subsequently was moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center "for continuing orthopedic care and recovery," according to a Thursday statement from Dr. Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Woods in recovery after additional 'procedures'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepak stuns Olympic champion, enter final at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics chief needs some luck and a lot of pluck
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hima inducted as DSP in Assam, says will continue her athletics career
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lahiri closes bitter-sweet round with an eagle for 2-under 70 in Puerto Rico
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games, says will make J&K winter sports hub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepak Kumar enters semis at Strandja Memorial, to take on world champion next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Woods moved to new hospital to continue recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian GP 2: Hima wins 200m; long jumper Sreeshankar impresses on return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strandja Memorial Tournament: Boora storms into semis, Manjeet enters last-8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shotgun World Cup: India skeet shooters in line for medals in Team events
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian para-archers ensure one gold, 2 silver at Fazza World Ranking tournament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atwal will play for Dad and Tiger as he joins Lahiri at Puerto Rico Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woods is awake and responsive, says Indian-American doctor Anish Mahajan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Formula E says future is stable even after Audi, BMW pull out
- While they were busy putting in the framework to get the seventh edition up and going, they received a setback when two of the biggest manufacturers—Audi and BMW—announced their decision to pull out from the sport at the end of this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox