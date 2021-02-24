IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck
Tiger Woods. File(AP)
Tiger Woods. File(AP)
others

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference hours later, adding that Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:11 AM IST

Golfing champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday with severe leg injuries suffered when his car veered off a road and rolled down a steep hillside, requiring rescue crews to pry him from the wreckage, authorities said.

The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference hours later, adding that Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived.

The sheriff said there was no evidence of impairment when Woods was assessed by emergency workers at the scene, and that no blood samples were drawn by investigators after he was rushed by ambulance to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs and that he was initially listed in serious but stable condition. CNN reported Woods sustained compound fractures to his legs.

Carlos Gonzales, a sheriff's deputy who was the first to reach the wreck, described Woods, who was wearing his seatbelt, as "calm and lucid," and said he recognized the golf great after Woods told the officer his name was "Tiger."

Video footage from the crash scene showed Woods' dark gray Genesis sport utility vehicle badly crumpled and lying on its side near the bottom of the hillside, its windows smashed.

Woods, 45, a 15-time Grand Slam champion and one of the world's most celebrated sports figures, was the sole occupant of the car when it crashed at about 7:12 a.m. near the suburban communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, the sheriff's department said.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, said earlier in a statement given to Golf Digest journalist Daniel Rapaport.

Villanueva said Woods' vehicle struck a tree and rolled over several times after swerving off the roadway and down the embankment.

The sheriff's department initially said a rescue tool known as "the jaws of life" was used to pry Woods from the wreckage. Fire department officials later said emergency personnel pulled Woods from the vehicle through the front windshield after the glass was removed.

TRANSFORMATIONAL TALENT

Woods' success on the greens transformed him into a worldwide superstar, ushering in an era of multimillion-dollar endorsements and lucrative appearance money and spread the sport to an audience far beyond its traditional image of male, white and middle-class.

He was also a major influence on the modern generation of golfers such as Australian world No. 1 Jason Day, who has said he read a book about Woods and decided to copy the American's high work ethic.

Woods, whose career has been hampered in recent years by back injuries and underwent his fifth back surgery in December, hosted the PGA tour's annual Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club over the weekend but did not compete.

He was seen at the Rolling Hills Country Club on Monday with actress Jada Pinkett Smith, former basketball star Dwayne Wade and comedian David Spade.

'PRAYING FOR TW'

News that Woods, the greatest golfer of his generation, had been injured in a serious car wreck sent shockwaves through the sports world.

"Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news," former baseball star Alex Rodriguez said on Twitter. "Thinking of him and his entire family."

"I am sick to my stomach,” fellow PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas said during a news conference in which he called Woods one of his closest friends. “I just hope he’s alright.”

Former Woods girlfriend, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, tweeted simply: "Praying for TW"

The PGA Tour issued a statement from Commissioner Jay Monahan. "We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has played golf with Woods on several occasions and awarded him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019, issued a statement urging Woods to get well soon, adding: "You are a true champion!"

California-born Eldrick "Tiger" Woods turned professional in 1996 and won his first U.S. Tour title in only his fifth start. Since then, he has virtually redefined the game.

Woods held the top spot in professional golf's world rankings for a record total of 683 weeks, winning 14 major championship titles between 1997 and 2008.

After a series of injuries and personal issues derailed his career at times, Woods claimed his 15th major title at the Masters in 2019, his fifth time earning the coveted green jacket given to Masters champions.

His 15 major titles stands second only to the record 18 won by Jack Nicklaus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand. File
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand. File
others

Anand roped in to supervise Indian MNC’s global chess league

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:18 AM IST
With lockdowns in place in different parts of the world last year, chess witnessed a huge surge in popularity with many taking to it in the digital space.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Woods. File(AP)
Tiger Woods. File(AP)
others

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Reuters, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:11 AM IST
The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference hours later, adding that Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Personnel from the LA County?Sheriff's Department inspect the damaged car of Tiger Woods after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)
Personnel from the LA County?Sheriff's Department inspect the damaged car of Tiger Woods after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods's legendary golf career in jeopardy after car crash

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:57 AM IST
Golf star Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in the Los Angeles area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tiger Woods.(AP)
File photo of Tiger Woods.(AP)
others

Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries after California car crash

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of G Sathiyan(AFP)
File image of G Sathiyan(AFP)
others

G Sathiyan ends long wait for national title with win over veteran Sharath Kamal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Sathiyan had rued his missed chances against Sharath in the final at Cuttack a couple of years ago. That win had put Sharath, the current world No. 32, on a high pedestal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manu Bhaker recently tweeted that she was mistreated by an airline employee at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Manu Bhaker recently tweeted that she was mistreated by an airline employee at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
others

Manu Bhaker: Expected to be treated with dignity

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Indian Olympian, shooter Manu Bhaker says she was asked to pay for carrying ammunition inspite of possessing necessary documents. But, the airlines has denied her allegations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India. File(Getty Images)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India. File(Getty Images)
others

In race against time to qualify for the Olympics

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:05 AM IST
This fresh wave of uncertainty has meant even more anxiety for the already-stressed athletes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP