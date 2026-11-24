The World Chess Championship has had a peculiar history. At one end, it has served as the pinnacle of a sport that celebrates cerebral prowess, bringing together months of preparation and on-board quick thinking. At the other, it has proved to be a stage for some of the game's most chaotic and, at times, farcical moments.

Fischer vs. Spassky (AP)

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From a game forfeited over a locked toilet to allegations of hypnosis, here’s a look at some of the event’s most bizarre moments.

1. Camera complaints and a backroom bargain

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The 1972 clash between America’s Bobby Fischer and the Soviet Union’s Boris Spassky, dubbed the “Match of the Century”, transformed the chessboard into a Cold War battleground, with the challenger’s eccentricities adding to the drama. Fischer lost the first game and complained that the cameras were too close and distracting. He then forfeited the second game in protest.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the many legends surrounding the contest states that Fischer decided to walk out of the match and booked a return flight after reportedly receiving a phone call from Henry Kissinger, then US President Richard Nixon's adviser on foreign policy, urging him to continue playing. Fischer agreed but insisted that they play away from the cameras. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the many legends surrounding the contest states that Fischer decided to walk out of the match and booked a return flight after reportedly receiving a phone call from Henry Kissinger, then US President Richard Nixon's adviser on foreign policy, urging him to continue playing. Fischer agreed but insisted that they play away from the cameras. {{/usCountry}}

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The organisers and Spassky complied, and Game 3 was moved to a small backroom. Fischer won the game and went on to claim the championship.

2) Hypnosis, yoghurt codes and an attempted murder link

The match between defending champion Anatoly Karpov and challenger Viktor Korchnoi in 1978 had all the makings of a potboiler. Karpov was a Communist Party member, entrusted with continuing the Soviet Union’s dominance of chess. Korchnoi was the rebel who had defected from the Soviet Union to the West two years ago. Their match was bitterly contested, both on and off the board.

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For the opening game, Korchnoi turned up in mirrored sunglasses, hoping to shield his eyes from Karpov’s stare, which had unsettled him during an earlier encounter.

The two entourages also became part of the spectacle. Korchnoi brought two members of a controversial sect, who were earlier convicted for an attempt to murder for stabbing an Indian embassy official. Karpov had a hypnotherapist in his corner, whom Korchnoi accused of trying to telepathically disrupt his concentration by staring at him from the front row.

The drama took an even stranger flavour when Karpov’s yoghurt came under scrutiny. Korchnoi’s camp suspected that the colour of the yoghurt delivered to Karpov during games could carry coded messages. Officials imposed restrictions, allowing Karpov to have it only at prearranged times and unless given special permission, in blueberry flavour.

3) ‘Toiletgate’ nearly flushes away a match

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Chess was finally set to have an undisputed world champion again in 2006, when Vladimir Kramnik and Veselin Topalov faced off to reunify the title split in 1993. But the showdown ended up mired in a controversy over bathroom breaks. Topalov’s manager complained that Kramnik, who has now become a self-appointed anti-cheating crusader, was making frequent bathroom visits, pointing out that the toilets were the only areas without surveillance and suggesting the breaks were suspicious.

The organisers responded by closing the players’ private bathrooms and opening a shared one. Kramnik protested, insisting he had the right to use his own restroom, arguing that he drank plenty of water and liked to walk around while thinking. He refused to play Game 5 and forfeited it.

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The row threatened to derail the match until FIDE intervened and restored the original bathroom arrangement.

4) Volcanic eruption sends Anand on a 2,000-km detour

Viswanathan Anand’s title defence against Topalov in Sofia in 2010 began with a mad dash across Europe. An Icelandic volcano eruption grounded flights, leaving Anand and his team stranded in Frankfurt. Organisers refused a longer postponement, granting him just one extra day to reach Bulgaria.

With flights cancelled and trains fully booked, Anand and his team decided to take a roughly 2,000-km road trip through Germany, Austria, Hungary and Romania.

The journey, marred by additional visa restrictions, proved to be an adventure in itself. Romania offered endless construction zones, torrential rain and, by the team’s estimate, “a million potholes”. The passengers watched the Lord of the Rings trilogy to pass the time, only to discover near the Bulgarian border that they would have to cross the Danube by ferry.

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After travelling for more than 40 hours, Anand finally reached Sofia at 5.30am on April 20, with barely hours to spare before his rescheduled arrival deadline.

5) A 'drawn-out' match that never ended

The 1984 World Championship contest between Karpov and Garry Kasparov began in September and stretched over five months, proving to be a test of endurance with the two Soviet grandmasters playing 48 games.

Under the format, the first to win six games would take the title. Karpov took a 4-0 lead after nine games but Kasparov dug in, and the match descended into a series of draws, including a streak of 17 in a row. Karpov eventually moved to 5-0 but Kasparov fought back with three wins, leaving the score at 5-3.

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By then, the players had spent months at the board, with Karpov reportedly losing around 10kg. Despite both wanting to continue, the then FIDE president called off the match, citing health concerns. Kasparov won the rematch.