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Top seeds sail through to quarters at ITF W35 Tumakuru Open

Top seeds sail through to quarters at ITF W35 Tumakuru Open

Updated on: May 07, 2026 06:04 pm IST
PTI |
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Tumakuru , The stage is set for an exciting finish at the Tumakuru Open ITF W35 as all the top seeds stormed into the singles quarterfinals after a gripping day of action here on Thursday.

Top seeds sail through to quarters at ITF W35 Tumakuru Open

Top seed Justina Mikulskyte survived a dramatic start against Poland's Zuzanna Kolonus before bouncing back strongly to register a 0-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory. The Lithuanian, one of the tournament favourites, recovered impressively after being bageled in the opening set and now looks firmly back on track heading into the business end of the tournament.

Second seed Zuzanna Pawlikowska too continued her steady run with a straight-sets win over India's Sonal Patil, while third seed Vaidehee Chaudhari and fourth seed Zeel Desai ensured strong Indian representation in the last eight with commanding victories.

Vaidehee looked in complete control during her 6-2, 6-2 win over compatriot Madhurima Sawant, displaying aggressive baseline play and consistency throughout the contest.

Zeel, meanwhile, produced one of her cleanest performances of the week to outplay Jennifer Luikham 6-2, 6-3.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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