Toppin's 32 points lifts No. 12 Texas Tech to 93-55 rout of Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — JT Toppin had 32 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 12 Texas Tech rout Oklahoma State 93-55 on Saturday. HT Image

Christian Anderson added 16 points and Oklahoma City product Kevin Overton had 13 for Texas Tech , which has won four straight against the Cowboys.

The Red Raiders shot 48% from the field and made 16 of 37 3-point shots They led by 19 points at halftime and outscored Oklahoma State 50-31 after the break.

Marchelus Avery scored 13 points to lead Oklahoma State , which has lost six of its last eight. Abou Ousmane added eight points and for the Cowboys, who made 19 of 51 shots . Takeaways

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys score nearly a quarter of their points on free throws but struggled against the Red Raiders, converting only 6 of 14 in the first half and 11 of 21 for the game.

Texas Tech: The high-scoring Red Raiders lead the conference in shooting percentage , and are second in 3-point percentage . They didn't fall off in either category. Key moment

Texas Tech closed the first half with a 31-15 run for a 43-24 lead and then opened the second period with a 17-6 run to make it 60-30 with nearly 15 minutes remaining. Key stat

Texas Tech finished with 23 assists on 30 made shots compared to nine assists on 19 made shots for Oklahoma State. Up next

Oklahoma State hosts UCF on Wednesday. Texas Tech is at TCU on Tuesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.