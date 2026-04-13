TOPS set for a revamp

New Delhi: The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) is set for a revamp, bringing more athletes and disciplines under the programme. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that a fresh framework for including athletes in TOPS is being drawn up. The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), which runs the programme, will conduct a quarterly evaluation.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya. (Twitter)

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The pool of athletes will expand to 3000 athletes by 2032, maintaining a core to development ratio of 1:5. This will scale up further to 5000 athletes by 2036. “We need to have more athletes in the development group to create bench strength. The committee will be meeting once in every three months to evaluate the performance. We have drawn up the guidelines to select the athletes,” said Mandaviya.

HT had reported that MOC dragged its feet on including some of the top performers last year and a revised list was drawn only last month. The government’s flagship programme provides funding and holistic support to India’s elite athletes helping them prepare for major events.

The TOPS strength currently stands at 399, which includes 51 athletes in the core group, 62 in the para core group, 166 in development, 57 in the Target Asian Games Group, and 63 hockey players.

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{{^usCountry}} Mandaviya said disciplines such as aquatics, cycling and gymnastics, which account for the bulk of Olympic medals, should have strong development groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mandaviya said disciplines such as aquatics, cycling and gymnastics, which account for the bulk of Olympic medals, should have strong development groups. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The number of athletes in the development group will increase, with a structured progression plan to transition them into the core Group within the next five years,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The number of athletes in the development group will increase, with a structured progression plan to transition them into the core Group within the next five years,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SAI said a comprehensive roadmap is being developed to integrate identified talent from Khelo India and other leagues into the TOPS Development Group, with a clear pathway for their eventual inclusion in the core group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SAI said a comprehensive roadmap is being developed to integrate identified talent from Khelo India and other leagues into the TOPS Development Group, with a clear pathway for their eventual inclusion in the core group. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Indigenous sports for CWG {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indigenous sports for CWG {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mandaviya, who met Commonwealth Sport delegation, led by its President Donald Rukare recently, said that two of India’s indigenous sports will be included for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mandaviya, who met Commonwealth Sport delegation, led by its President Donald Rukare recently, said that two of India’s indigenous sports will be included for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Kabaddi, Mallakhamb, Kho-Kho and Yogasana are under consideration among our indigenous sports. Two of them will make the cut as per the CWG policy,” Mandaviya said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Kabaddi, Mallakhamb, Kho-Kho and Yogasana are under consideration among our indigenous sports. Two of them will make the cut as per the CWG policy,” Mandaviya said. {{/usCountry}}

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The CWG 2030 will feature a full sports programme and India’s top sports like hockey and cricket are expected to be back in the 17-sport programme.

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