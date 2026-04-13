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TOPS set for a revamp

The pool of athletes will expand to 3000 athletes by 2032, maintaining a core to development ratio of 1:5.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 10:28 pm IST
By Avishek Roy
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New Delhi: The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) is set for a revamp, bringing more athletes and disciplines under the programme. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that a fresh framework for including athletes in TOPS is being drawn up. The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), which runs the programme, will conduct a quarterly evaluation.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya. (Twitter)

The pool of athletes will expand to 3000 athletes by 2032, maintaining a core to development ratio of 1:5. This will scale up further to 5000 athletes by 2036. “We need to have more athletes in the development group to create bench strength. The committee will be meeting once in every three months to evaluate the performance. We have drawn up the guidelines to select the athletes,” said Mandaviya.

HT had reported that MOC dragged its feet on including some of the top performers last year and a revised list was drawn only last month. The government’s flagship programme provides funding and holistic support to India’s elite athletes helping them prepare for major events.

The TOPS strength currently stands at 399, which includes 51 athletes in the core group, 62 in the para core group, 166 in development, 57 in the Target Asian Games Group, and 63 hockey players.

The CWG 2030 will feature a full sports programme and India’s top sports like hockey and cricket are expected to be back in the 17-sport programme.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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