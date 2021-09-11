Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / TTFI forms inquiry panel to probe Manika Batra's 'match-fixing' allegations against Soumyadeep Roy
others

TTFI forms inquiry panel to probe Manika Batra's 'match-fixing' allegations against Soumyadeep Roy

Manika had alleged that Roy, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, had asked her to throw a match during the Olympic qualifiers in March and that is one of the reasons why she did not take his help during her singles campaign at Tokyo Olympics.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 10:21 PM IST
Manika Batra. (PTI)

Table Tennis Federation of India on Saturday formed a five-member inquiry panel to probe star player Manika Batra's match-fixing allegations against national coach Soumyadeep Roy.

TTFI-vice president Chiranjib Choudhuri has been named the chairman of the inquiry panel which has to submit its report within six weeks. Janendra Jain and Parth Goswami are the two lawyers in the panel while Yashpal Rana is the other member.

The decision was taken at TTFI's executive meeting that took place virtually.

Manika had alleged that Roy, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, had asked her to throw a match during the Olympic qualifiers in March and that is one of the reasons why she did not take his help during her singles campaign at Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian team for the upcoming Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha will be announced on September 16, said TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee after the meeting.

He reiterated only those who have taken part in the ongoing national camp will be eligible for selection. Manika has not reported for the camp so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manika batra ttfi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shubhankar’s steady 69 sees him rise to 25th, makes cut easily

Bottas edges out Hamilton, Verstappen in sprint qualifying

PM Modi hosts India Paralympic contingent, presented with autographed stole

Kubica to race again for Alfa at Monza as Raikkonen isolates
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP