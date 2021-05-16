Tvesa Malik tied-16 after third round in South Africa

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik put up a gritty show in tough and windy conditions to give herself a shot at a top-15 finish at the Investec South African Women's Open here on Sunday.

Malik, who had 72-79 in first two rounds, completed the last five holes of her third round on Sunday morning to get to T-16. She had two birdies, both in last six holes, against four bogeys before the third day’s play was called off early.

Pia Babnik (69) moved to even par as Lee-Anne Pace was 2-over. Pia had rounds of 73-74-69, while Lee Ann had rounds of 70-75-73.

After battling windy conditions during the second round, the players were faced with wind and heavy rain at Westlake Golf Club.

Play was initially suspended at 13.24 local time due to the inclement weather but resumed approximately 40 minutes later. However a second suspension at 14.35 brought the end of play for the day.

At the top of the leaderboard, 17-year-old Slovenia’s Babnik, who has been consistent all week, opened with six pars before making a birdie on the par-five seventh.

Babnik, who had three top-ten finishes on the LET in 2020, followed that with another two pars and carded 35 for her opening nine holes, before play was suspended.

Pace, who is searching for an unprecedented fourth SA Women’s Open victory after winning in 2014, 2015 and 2017, had two bogeys and a birdie in her first eight holes respectively.

