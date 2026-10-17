U-23 World Wrestling Championships: Amruta Pujari wins silver, India Women end campaign with two medals

Amruta Pujari won a silver medal in the U23 World Wrestling Championships on Saturday after going down in the women's 72kg final bout against Ukraine's Iryna Zablotska. With this result, India's women's campaign came to an end, returning with two medals from the competition.

Amruta Pujari won silver at the U23 Wrestling Worlds

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In the final bout, Amruta was trailing 0-6, and it was then that her opponent came up with a decisive pin to walk away with the gold medal. Sweety had a chance to secure another medal for the Indian women, but she lost the 53kg bronze-medal play-off to Ukraine's Anastasiia Polska by technical superiority.

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Sweety entered the bronze medal bout after beating China's Xiaotong Zeng 11-10 in the repechage round. Vaishnavi Patil, too, failed to come back with a medal, going down 2-4 to Japan's Haruka Kobaru in the repechage round.

The Indian women's campaign at the U23 Worlds began with Komal clinching the bronze in the 59kg weight category.

How have the men fared?

The Indian men's freestyle wrestlers failed to make their mark, as none of the five competitors reached the medal rounds. Vaibhav Patil lost his pre-quarterfinal bout, while Adarsh Patil crashed out after losing in the round of 16.

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{{^usCountry}} Amit, too, lost in the round of 16 in the 86kg category. He came short owing to a fall to Georgia's Tornike Samkharadze while trailing 3-4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amit, too, lost in the round of 16 in the 86kg category. He came short owing to a fall to Georgia's Tornike Samkharadze while trailing 3-4. {{/usCountry}}

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India have so far won just three medals in the competition, with Greco-Roman wrestler Vishvajit More clinching silver in the 55kg division.