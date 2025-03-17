Menu Explore
UCLA and South Carolina headline AP Top 25 women's poll and are top seeds in NCAA Tournament

AP |
Mar 17, 2025 09:32 PM IST

UCLA and South Carolina headline AP Top 25 women's poll and are top seeds in NCAA Tournament

UCLA remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 on Monday one day after the Bruins earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

HT Image
HT Image

The Bruins head into March Madness with two losses, both coming to Southern Cal during the regular season. UCLA received 19 first place votes from the 32-member national media panel. South Carolina, the defending national champion, garnered eight first-place ballots as was No. 2.

UConn was third after winning the Big East Tournament championship over Creighton in the only game with ranked teams last week.

USC and Texas rounded out the top five and are also No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament that starts later this week.

TCU, Duke, Notre Dame and N.C. State were next. LSU was 10th.

The only change in the poll from last week was Creighton dropping one spot to 23rd, switching places with Florida State. There will be a final poll the day after the national championship game that will be played in Tampa, Florida, on April 6. Conference breakdown

The Southeastern Conference has eight ranked teams. The ACC and Big 12 each have five while the Big Ten has four. The Big East has two and the Summit League one. Games of the week

NCAA Tournament action starts Wednesday with play-in games.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. women’s college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and /hub/womens-college-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
