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Poland trip up top seeds India women for third Olympiad in a row

Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh win as India beat the Dutch 3-1 in the Open section. Vaishali loses in 1.5-2.5 loss to Poland

Published on: Sep 20, 2026, 23:07:23 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Bengaluru: For the third Fide Chess Olympiad in a row, the Indian women’s team have been upset by Poland. The Poles have seemingly turned into kryptonite for the top seeds and defending champions.

File picture of Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa. (X)
File picture of Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa. (X)

Women’s World Championship challenger, grandmaster R Vaishali lost to international master Aleksandra Maltsevskaya on Board 2, while Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal drew their games as India lost 1.5-2.5 to Poland in Round 5 on Sunday.

In the Open section, R Praggnanandhaa rung in his first win of this Olympiad, defeating Anish Giri on the top board while reigning world champion D Gukesh, playing with the Black pieces, found his third win in a row, defeating Erwin L’Ami on Board 4 as the defending champions scored a 3-1 victory over the Netherlands.

“In team events, you’re always looking at your teammates’ boards and you make decisions based on it,” Praggnanandhaa said. “Today for instance, Anish offered me a draw at some point and I had to take a call whether I’d take the draw or just go for it. I felt Gukesh was pushing but it was not really clear and White could manage a fortress. So, keeping my game going made sense and it worked out.”

Hosts Uzbekistan are on a rampaging mode. They defeated Hungary 4-0 on Sunday.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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