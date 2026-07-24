Viswanathan Anand named FIDE interim president after EU sanctions on Arkady Dvorkovich

Viswanathan Anand has been appointed as the interim president of FIDE after the European Union imposed sanctions on the current chief, Arkady Dvorkovic. In the EU's latest sanctions, Dvorkovich was named and linked to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. Dvorkovich was Russia's Deputy Prime Minister between 2012 and 2018. He has been the FIDE chief since winning the 2018 presidential election.

Viswanathan Anand has been named as interim FIDE president. (FIDE)

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Anand was also serving as FIDE deputy president before Dvorkovich's removal. The chess legend backed Dvorkovich's successful re-election bid in 2022 and was later named as deputy president at the FIDE Congress in Chennai.

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Taking to X, Anand wrote, "Following the decision by President Arkady Dvorkovich to suspend the exercise of his duties, and in accordance with the FIDE Charter, I have assumed the responsibilities of Interim President."

"I want to thank Arkady for his leadership and for putting the interests and stability of FIDE first.

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{{^usCountry}} "Together with the FIDE Council, the administration and our member federations, my focus will be on ensuring continuity and serving the global chess family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Together with the FIDE Council, the administration and our member federations, my focus will be on ensuring continuity and serving the global chess family. {{/usCountry}}

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"FIDE's work continues. Arkady has built a strong team and vision and I today take it as our collective responsibility to carry the work forward. Gens Una Sumus."

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According to the EU sanctions, Dvorkovich used his position at FIDE to promote interests aligned with the Russian government. The sanctions used his previous political role and Moscow's support for his FIDE re-election.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Dvorkovich said, "Today, the EU decision to include my name in the 21st sanctions list was published. I want to state unequivocally that I consider this decision unlawful and unfair, and this decision will be immediately challenged by all possible means. I am confident that justice will prevail.

“However, given that until a formal court decision is rendered and/or such decision is cancelled or amended, these sanctions could hinder the stable functioning of FIDE, I have decided to voluntarily suspend the exercise of my powers and duties as FIDE President with immediate effect and for as long as I remain subject to sanctions under the EU and Swiss laws and regulations. In accordance with the FIDE Charter, the duties of the President will be assumed by the FIDE Deputy President, the 15th World Champion, Viswanathan Anand.”