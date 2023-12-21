close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Others / Vita Dani becomes first Indian to be inducted as ITTF governing board member

Vita Dani becomes first Indian to be inducted as ITTF governing board member

PTI |
Dec 21, 2023 05:14 PM IST

Vita Dani has become the first Indian to be inducted as ITTF governing board member.

Sports entrepreneur Vita Dani has become the first Indian to be inducted as a governing board member of the International Table Tennis Federation's (ITTF) Foundation. The Foundation was established in 2018 by the ITTF to attract more people to the sport.

Vita Dani has been inducted as ITTF governing board member.
Vita Dani has been inducted as ITTF governing board member.

Commenting on her new role, Vita said, “It is a great feeling to be inducted into an organisation that aligns perfectly with my vision for the growth of table tennis and its impact on the community.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"Table tennis is a sport that anybody can play. It has great mental and physical benefits, and our aim is to spread that message and make the game accessible to everyone.”

ITTF and ITTF Foundation President Petra Sorling said, “I am delighted to welcome Ms Vita Dani to the ITTF family as a new member of the ITTF Foundation Governing Board. Her passion for growing our sport and using it as a catalyst for development makes her a valuable member."

Vita and her organisation (Dani Foundation) have played a big role in shaping the upward trajectory of Indian table tennis. She is also the co-owner of the Chennaiyin Football Club, which features in the Indian Super League.

Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with India vs Australia Live Score and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out