...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Vora in India’s equestrian squad for Asian Games

The ad hoc panel named 19 rider-horse pairs for the Games, to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 12:37 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

New Delhi: The experienced duo of Shruti Vora and Fouaad Mirza were named in India’s 19-member equestrian squad for the Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

Vora in India’s equestrian squad for Asian Games

The ad-hoc committee, constituted in March by the Indian Olympic Association on the directions of Delhi High Court, named the squad for all three disciplines: Three Day Eventing, Dressage and Show Jumping.

Each event will be represented by four rider-horse combinations.

The dressage team will be led by Vora who won three silver medals at the 2025 Asian Championships. The 55-year-old will ride Magnanimous.

This will be Vora’s third Asian Games, having participated in 2010 Guangzhou and 2014 Incheon. She enters the competition on the back of two successful international seasons. In 2024, she became the first Indian to win a three-star Grand Prix event, achieving the feat when she won at the FEI Dressage World Cup held in Lipica, Slovenia. A year later, her three medals at the Asian Championships in Pattaya, Thailand underlined her class and quality. In 2022, Vora and Agarwalla became the first Indians to compete in an individual dressage event at the World Equestrian Championships held in Denmark’s Herning.

Mirza, a double silver medallist from the 2018 Asian Games, makes a comeback to the side in his pet eventing discipline. This will be the 34-year-old’s third Asian Games, having previously competed in 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta and Palembang iterations. Mirza, astride Camouflage 38, will be accompanied by Ashish Limaye (Willy Be Dun), Ahaan Kumar (Bolivar Gio Granno), and Arjan Nagra (Cooley Goodwood).

The show jumping team will be represented by Maryk Sahney (Gold Run), Abhishek Chopra (C’est Lui Des Rosiers), Yashaan Zubin Khambatta (Inca’s Big Think), Niharika Singhania (First to Cash Out) with Maryk Sahney (Cashtender) and Ashtray Butta (Chakira Z) being the reserves.

Equestrian has been part of Asian Games since 1982. India have won 14 medals in the continental Games.

 
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / Vora in India’s equestrian squad for Asian Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.