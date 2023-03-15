Was Stanley Wilson tackled to death by law enforcement? Former NFL player's family claims foul play

The family of former NFL player Stanley Wilson Jr. has filed legal claims against Los Angeles County, alleging excessive force by law enforcement officers before his sudden death at a state mental health facility last month. The family is seeking more than $45 million in damages.

Wilson Jr.'s attorney, John Carpenter, presented photos during a news conference that appeared to show wounds to Wilson Jr.'s head, suggesting that he was either kicked or stomped, and ligature marks on his wrist indicating that he was restrained during the alleged attack. When asked if Wilson Jr. was beaten by law enforcement, Carpenter replied, "It appears from the way Stanley's body was returned to his parents that he was in restraints at the time of his death."

Wilson Jr.'s mother, Dr. D. Pulane Lucas, expressed concern about whether proper protocols were followed after her son's death and if he received immediate help when he became distressed. The county had informed her that her son had collapsed and fallen out of a chair during intake at the mental hospital before he died.

Wilson Jr. was a third-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 2005 and played for two seasons before suffering a career-ending Achilles tear in a preseason game in 2008. Following his brief stint in the NFL, Wilson Jr. faced legal troubles in the past, including arrests related to home invasions. He was in custody this year after police charged him with vandalism last August. It was later determined he was incompetent to stand trial, which led to his transfer to the hospital.

Despite his legal troubles, Wilson Jr.'s mother said during the news conference that her son was optimistic about his future even as he was in custody. She said mental illness led him to do shameful things but he still believed that he could become a role model for those who were experiencing similar situations. Wilson Jr. was the son of former Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr. The family has yet to receive an autopsy report in the case.

