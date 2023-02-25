Watch: Ex-LA Lakers star Russel Westbrook's sensational first bucket for LA Clippers against Sacramento Kings

2012 London Olympics gold-medallist and former LA Lakers superstar Russel Westbrook marked a fantastic debut for LA Clippers against Sacramento Kings on Friday. In the thrilling match which saw over times twice, Sacramento Kings prevailed over their opponent by 176-175.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With 14 assists, Westbrook's numbers were the highest in the match. He scored his first bucket for his new team at the midway point in the game. As the first quarter ended in a tie with both teams securing 40 points each, the 34-year-old scored four of those points.

ALSO READ: Cloud hangs over Giannis Antetokounmpo's presence against Phoenix Suns in NBA's Sunday match

Watch the video of his first bucket for LA Clippers here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Westbrook's match figures included 17 points in total, with five rebounds and 14 assists. During his 39-minute play, he proved to be a menace for the opponent team. Head coach Ty Lue was impressed by Westbrook's debut and said "I thought he was great. Still learning the offense, still learning where guys want the basketball."

The total points scored by both teams in the match stood at 351 points which is the second highest in the league's history. It is next only to 370 points scored in the match between the Denver Nuggets and the Detroit Pistons in 1983.

Till the third quarter, LA clippers were leading over Sacramento Kings by seven points but the Kings recovered the deficit in the fourth quarter. Kings scored 43 points while Clippers could manage 36 points in the fourth quarter as the total was tied at 153 points each. In the first overtime, both teams scored 11 points each. But Kings scored 12 points in the second overtime which was one more than the Clippers and thus won the match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}