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WFI bars U-17 wrestler over dual birth certificates, flags verification lapses

WFI bars U-17 wrestler over dual birth certificates, flags verification lapses

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 12:50 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Wrestling Federation of India has barred an under-17 wrestler from competing on the opening day of the National Championships in Sambhaji Nagar after her father produced two birth certificates from different states, exposing glaring gaps in document verification by the administration.

WFI bars U-17 wrestler over dual birth certificates, flags verification lapses

The wrestler , who sought to participate in the women's 57kg category for Madhya Pradesh, was stopped during scrutiny after officials found discrepancies in her birth records.

According to documents accessed by PTI, one birth certificate issued by authorities in Madhya Pradesh lists the date of birth as August 26, 2010, but shows the date of registration and issue as November 16, 2021: more than a decade after the birth.

The certificate mentions a Sheopur district address and was generated through a gram panchayat office.

When questioned about the delayed registration, the father produced another birth certificate from Rajasthan, according to a WFI source.

That document, also seen by PTI, records the same date of birth August 26, 2010 but shows registration dating back to September 1, 2010, in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, with the place of birth listed as a private nursing home there.

"The government has pushed sports bodies to act firmly against age fraud in age-group competitions, there must also be accountability among civil authorities responsible for issuing birth certificates," said the WFI official.

The WFI has urged stronger coordination between states and stricter verification mechanisms at the point of document issuance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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